The Creative Ladder Debuts Exclusive Content Series, Inside the Creative's Mind

"This is a space where we can widely offer an intimate look into the journeys of our generation's most talented diverse creatives," said The Creative Ladder co-founder and CEO, Dionna Dorsey. "We want to celebrate and give our creative superheroes their flowers while also sharing insights to inspire and persevere. Inside the Creative's Mind is a community fostering creativity, learning, and togetherness."

Through recorded fireside chats, The Creative Ladder promises viewers "masterclass quality lessons," "unparalleled wisdom," and "an insider's view into the creative process of the brightest minds." Guests will be interviewed in front of a live audience as they share deep, unfiltered insights and offer a true glimpse of the process, including stories of failure that ultimately informed their path to success.

The Creative Ladder recently released the first installment of Inside the Creative's Mind featuring Jason Mayden, Chief Design Officer of the Jordan Brand at Nike. The chat was filmed in Los Angeles at The Reparations Club, owned by Jazzi McGilbert.

"What made this moment so special is that I was interviewed by none other than the CEO of Mayden Inc., my phenomenal wife, Sonny Mayden," Jason said of the experience on LinkedIn. "To all of the creatives out there, the key to winning at life and in business is self-awareness, self-discipline and leading with humility."

Inside the Creative's Mind is the latest content series by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit. It follows the Career Spotlight series, which was created in partnership with Smartsheet and inspired by the organization's award-winning Career Finder quiz app. Though created with Rising Leaders in mind, Inside the Creative's Mind offers inspiration and invaluable information for everyone.

The first episode of Inside the Creative's Mind is available now on YouTube.

Visual assets available here.

About The Creative Ladder

Co-founded by actor/business owner Ryan Reynolds, entrepreneur Dionna Dorsey and veteran Adweek journalist David Griner, The Creative Ladder is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making creative careers more accessible and inclusive. Through in-person and virtual programs, The Creative Ladder seeks to connect, elevate and inspire the next generation of creative leaders from underrepresented backgrounds.

SOURCE The Creative Ladder

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.