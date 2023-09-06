The Creative Ladder Teams With Robinhood Markets, Inc. for an Expansive Year-Long Partnership

The endeavor will tackle the unique financial needs of marginalized creatives through series of virtual events

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to place financial power directly in the hands of underrepresented creatives, The Creative Ladder® and Robinhood are teaming up for an in-depth partnership designed to help the next generation of creative leaders navigate the complicated financial landscape. Robinhood will serve as an Innovating Supporter, providing the nonprofit's community of burgeoning industry talent with financial education tools tailored to their specific challenges and needs.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Robinhood to provide financial education to equip our community of generally marginalized creative talent with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the financial challenges unique to their industries," said The Creative Ladder co-founder and CEO, Dionna Dorsey.

Since launching in 2022, The Creative Ladder has facilitated numerous in-person workshops and virtual events in order to educate and connect with the wider creative community on various subjects, including leadership, filmmaking, and balancing productivity with wellness. The new partnership will leverage that connectivity alongside Robinhood's extensive resources to help close the financial knowledge gap by teaching marginalized creatives how to manage their money, maximize wealth building tools, and prepare for retirement.

"Both The Creative Ladder and Robinhood are in the business of removing obstacles that stand to hinder the success of future generations to achieve their financial goals," said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, VP of International Government and External Affairs at Robinhood Markets Inc. "Together, we'll pair actionable financial education around how to handle your first paycheck, start saving for retirement, or even the basics of investing with The Creative Ladder's flagship leadership training."

The year-long partnership is set to culminate in a series of four virtual workshops beginning Sept. 20:

First Job, First Paycheck: (Registration available here.) This session is a must for creative professionals working under constantly changing circumstances, such as freelance or gig creatives. The workshop will cover net versus gross earnings, a paycheck walk-through, and how to determine your value for effective negotiations.

This session is a must for creative professionals working under constantly changing circumstances, such as freelance or gig creatives. The workshop will cover net versus gross earnings, a paycheck walk-through, and how to determine your value for effective negotiations. Spending & Budgeting : Based on the understanding that spending and budgeting are fundamental for proper financial growth, this session covers how to choose your first spending account and tactical examples for how to successfully save, even with an inconsistent income.

Retirement: This workshop will be hosted by financial planner Kerrie Carden of Equip. Using her Retirement Education programming and expertise, Carden will show participants how to plan for their future, regardless of income level, age, or career stage. Her programming is specifically tailored to serve historically underrepresented audiences.

This workshop will be hosted by financial planner of Equip. Using her Retirement Education programming and expertise, Carden will show participants how to plan for their future, regardless of income level, age, or career stage. Her programming is specifically tailored to serve historically underrepresented audiences. Healthy Relationship With Your Finances: Lack of experience and money are systemic roadblocks that can seriously hinder a marginalized creative's financial growth. This session will help attendees get on a path to developing money management skills and confidence around their finances based on real consumer feedback.

The new program reflects both The Creative Ladder's mission to boost professional prosperity for an inclusive class of creatives as well as Robinhood's foundational effort to democratize finances for all.

Said Dorsey: "It's vital that we provide our community with the tools, knowledge and skills they need to make informed financial decisions that contribute to career sustainability. It is our hope that having a strong understanding of personal finance will enhance our community's overall well-being and reduce financial stress, empowering them to focus more on their creative endeavors."

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

About The Creative Ladder

Co-founded by actor/business owner Ryan Reynolds, entrepreneur Dionna Dorsey and veteran Adweek journalist David Griner, The Creative Ladder is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making creative careers more accessible and inclusive. Through in-person and virtual programs, The Creative Ladder seeks to connect, elevate and inspire the next generation of creative leaders from underrepresented backgrounds.

