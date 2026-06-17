The Credit Pros Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

News provided byEdelson Lechtzin LLP
Jun 17, 2026, 23:53 ET
National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Credit Pros cybersecurity incident
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from The Credit Pros data breach. The Credit Pros learned of a breach on or about June 16, 2026.
What Happened
On or about June 16, 2026, a Threat actor, Icarus, claimed responsibility for a breach of The Credit Pros' Salesforce environment, alleging access to employee, customer, and confidential business data.
Information Exposed
The Credit Pros data breach may have compromised information, including names, contact information, dates of birth, addresses, credit/debit card information, Social Security numbers, and bank account information.
Who May Be Impacted
Individuals who received a data breach notification from The Credit Pros may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.
Your Legal Options
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Credit Pros breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.
Recommended Protective Steps
Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Credit Pros incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.
Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation
Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.
About The Credit Pros
The Credit Pros is a fintech company that provides credit repair, credit monitoring, and financial management services.
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud
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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP
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