26 Feb, 2024

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the fastest-growing health and lifestyle brand committed to creating quality wellness products, is proud to announce its return as the title sponsor for the San Diego Open for the second year in a row. As a result of this collaboration, the event will be known as the Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

Cymbiotika San Diego Open
Cymbiotika San Diego Open

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is one of the most highly anticipated tennis tournaments of the year, attracting top-ranked players from around the globe, like Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and  Greece's Maria Sakkari. From February 24th to March 3rd the tournament is a thrilling display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

"For us, the Cymbiotika San Diego Open is not just a tennis tournament; it is a reflection of our commitment to supporting each individual on their journey toward a life that's healthier, happier, and longer," said Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika Co-founder, and COO. "Through this sponsorship, our goal is to deliver an unforgettable experience for players, spectators, and the local community, all while honoring these remarkable women's competitive spirit, resilience, and excellence."

Durana Elmi has shown a steadfast commitment to supporting the Cymbiotika San Diego Open and its players. Elmi also continues to support the Women and Wellness initiative created by the Barnes Tennis Center. This program helps young girls and women improve their health and well-being, making wellness accessible to women at any age. 

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open continues to take place until the finals on March 3rd.

For more information about the Cymbiotika San Diego Open and to stay updated on the latest news and developments, please visit cymbiotika.com or follow us on social media channels.

