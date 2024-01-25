The Dairy Alliance Continues to Show Milk's Got Game

Teams up with University of Kentucky's Reed Sheppard to deliver the power of dairy milk

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Alliance, a leader in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of dairy milk, is hooping it up with Kentucky Mr. Basketball star Reed Sheppard. The nonprofit organization has joined forces with Sheppard, the accomplished Shooting Guard of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, to showcase Milk's Got Game! This partnership represents a significant stride in The Dairy Alliance's initiatives, bringing attention to the numerous advantages of dairy milk, including its energy-boosting benefits, high-quality protein, and its role in muscle-building for athletes.

The London, Kentucky native, deeply embedded in his roots, has become a key player for the Wildcats. Reed's relationships with local farmers speaks to his homegrown nature and champions the same support as The Dairy Alliance for its farmers.

He closed out 2023 by being named the SEC's Freshman of the Week twice in one month. Sheppard played in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game in his senior year of high school and was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball, an award presented by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation to the state's top high school senior basketball player.

"Reed is a standout athlete, and we are thrilled to collaborate with and share the importance and benefits of fueling up on dairy milk," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Just as your favorite team relies on its star players, dairy milk steps onto the scene as a crucial player to keep individuals at any age energized and fueled with its high-quality protein, natural energy, and creamy goodness in every sip."

Reed Sheppard joined the University of Kentucky in 2023. He comes from a well-known basketball family with strong ties and a legacy to the University of Kentucky. Reed's parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, showcased their talents on the basketball court at Kentucky more than 20 years ago.

"Teaming up with The Dairy Alliance holds special significance for me. Growing up in Kentucky, I've always valued the close-knit relationship with those who contribute to our community's agricultural legacy," said Sheppard. "I look forward to leading this campaign that highlights the value of supporting our Kentucky dairy farmers and enjoying the nutritious benefits of dairy milk."

The Dairy Alliance will partner with Sheppard through March. This collaboration will enable them to drive home the value of dairy milk in sports nutrition and encourage its consumption among the University of Kentucky fans and throughout the state. 

Dairy milk is a key player in achieving success with its recovery benefits, natural electrolytes, and carbohydrates, and 8 grams of high-quality protein.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

