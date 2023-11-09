The Dairy Alliance Launches "The Milk Bowl"

News provided by

The Dairy Alliance

09 Nov, 2023, 14:01 ET

Partners with University of Georgia and University of Tennessee players for social media milk showdown.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let the games begin! The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit funded by dairy farmers Georgia and Tennessee, are taking to the field to make dairy milk the real MVP this season. The Dairy Alliance is teaming up with two rivals, the University of Tennessee's Quarterback Joe Milton and University of Georgia's Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey, for "The Milk Bowl." The dynamic duo star in The Dairy Alliance's marketing campaign to highlight the benefits of dairy milk in relation to sports nutrition

The latest video showcases Milton and McConkey going head-to-head about the benefits of dairy milk's strength-building protein and hydration. Fans can head to Instagram and vote #MilkBowlStrength with Team Milton or #MilkBowlHydration with Team McConkey. The Milk Bowl's winning player will be decided on December 3, 2023 based on the most votes.

"Through this campaign, we aim to inspire and encourage a broader audience to embrace the practice of fueling up with dairy milk," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "It's not just about the excitement of the competition; it's about using this opportunity to spotlight the nutritional benefits of dairy milk, reaching and influencing more individuals towards a healthier choice because with milk everybody wins."

Over the last two years, The Dairy Alliance has been at the forefront educating for the advantages of dairy milk and raising awareness about the dairy industry. This has been achieved through very successful NIL collaborations with collegiate athletes, effectively positioning milk as the top choice for post-workout hydration and high-quality protein for recovery.

The two universities will be going head-to-head on Neyland Field on Saturday, November 18th. Milton and McConkey will be driving attention and education to dairy milks essential nutrients, recovery benefits, natural electrolytes and carbohydrates, and 8-grams of high-quality protein per glass.

To learn more about The Milk Bowl, visit www.milkvsmilk.com. For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

VIDEO: Linked here.
Social
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedairyalliance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedairyalliance/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thedairyalliance/

Media Contact
Kaitlyn Ianiro
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE The Dairy Alliance

Also from this source

The Dairy Alliance Champions High School Athletics With Nature's Drink

The Dairy Alliance, a leader in the dairy industry raising awareness about the nutritional and wellness advantages of dairy milk, is teaming up with...

Power Up with Dairy This Back-to-School Season

According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), nine out of every ten voters who have children in public schools express that ensuring ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.