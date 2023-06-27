The Dairy Alliance Redefines the Role of Milk at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

Attendees provided with free nutritious dairy milk to help runners sustain energy and run further during the Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publix is partnering with The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit redefining the vitality of milk's advancements in personal performance, by showing up at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, with 4,000 bottles of milk to giveaway. The Dairy Alliance and Publix are working together to educate attendees and racers at the Expo on how they can achieve their personal best by drinking dairy milk.

The Dairy Alliance exhibit in Hall C4 will have team members on-hand to share educational information about the benefits of dairy milk, which has fueled athletes for centuries and delivers a strong combination of natural nutrients to aid muscle repair, rehydration, and replenishment. Researchers credit milk's natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and high-quality protein for its effectiveness that surpasses water and sports drinks.

Attendees can learn tips for how to reach their performance goals through diet including the use of dairy milk from Marie Spano, MS, RD, CSCS, CSSD, one of the country's leading sports nutritionists and a nutrition communications expert. She is a highly celebrated and sought-after dietitian by pro players in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and other sports leagues. Spano is an expert in sports supplements, nutrient timing, sweat testing, hydration and electrolytes, blood work interpretation, and meal planning.

Attendees can meet Marie at the Expo from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on July 2 – 3 to learn about the key nutrition tools and resources essential to athletes for performance. Spano is the lead author of "Nutrition for Sport, Exercise, and Health" and the author of several book chapters for the NSCA. She has also attended several leading athletic training conferences to speak on a variety of topics, including strength training and sports nutrition.

When stopping by the exhibit, attendees will be provided with all of their pre-race needs including a free bottle of cold delicious chocolate milk or white milk, cooling towels, cowbells, pompoms, and stickers. The Expo leads up to the world-famous Peachtree Road Race and will feature more than 40 exhibitors on July 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is open to the public.

"Our team is honored to be working with The Atlanta Community Food Bank in providing donations to communities in the fight against hunger throughout the Southeast," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "The Peachtree Road Race is the world's largest 10K and brings thousands of visitors to the Expo. We're thrilled to be involved in such a great opportunity to help runners perform their very best and recover from the race by drinking dairy milk, nature's original sports drink."

The 4,000 bottles of milk were generously donated by Publix. Through these efforts, Publix and The Dairy Alliance will be helping to raise donation dollars and supply local communities with nourishing food items to The Atlanta Community Food Bank. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the central hub in the fight against hunger in Atlanta and North Georgia and works through more than 700 nonprofit partners. For every $1 donated at the booth, The Atlanta Community Food Bank can provide enough food for up to four meals. Dairy is packed with essential nutrients that provide health benefits for people from all walks of life.

"At Publix, we're honored to team up with the Dairy Alliance to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank. As food retailers with a caring team, we see it as our duty and privilege to help fight hunger in Atlanta," said Nicole Krauss, Media Relations Manager for Publix Super Markets.

For more information about the nutritional benefits of milk, dairy recipe ideas, and more, visit www.thedairyalliance.com.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,345 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom .

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 611,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

