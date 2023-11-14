The Dairy Alliance Strengthens Commitment To College Athletes with Scholarship Program

News provided by

The Dairy Alliance

14 Nov, 2023, 11:18 ET

Partnership with Georgia State University offers funding for student-athletes

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farmers in Southeast, continues to demonstrate their commitment to collegiate sports with their Georgia State University scholarship program. Throughout the year, the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization supports the GSU athletic department with scholarships, equipment, sponsorships and more. Georgia State University Athletic Department awards $7.5 annually in scholarships to student athletes.

"We are honored to show our support for GSU with our scholarship program," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Student-athletes require a high level of drive and hard work to balance their studies and sports. We admire their passion and commitment and are delighted to help them in their journey by easing some of the financial responsibilities."

The GSU scholarship program provides critical funding to students, so they may attend college and play the sports they love. GSU Football Head Coach Shawn Elliott has helped lead the charge with the scholarship program. He has awarded more than 17 scholarships since its inception.

The Dairy Alliance is a proud sponsor of collegiate sports programs throughout the Southeast. In addition to GSU, the organization also lends its support to the University of Georgia and University of Tennessee.

Through its collegiate partnerships, The Dairy Alliance can share the importance of dairy milk. Packed with 13 nutrients and quality protein, dairy milk delivers a powerful combination of natural nutrients that aid muscle repair, rehydration, and replenishment. Dairy milk is a highly nutritious post-workout drink that can benefit athletes and non-athletes alike and across ages.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance
The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Social
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedairyalliance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedairyalliance/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thedairyalliance/

Media Contact
Kaitlyn Ianiro
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE The Dairy Alliance

Also from this source

The Dairy Alliance Launches "The Milk Bowl"

Let the games begin! The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit funded by dairy farmers Georgia and Tennessee, are taking to the field to make dairy milk the...

The Dairy Alliance Champions High School Athletics With Nature's Drink

The Dairy Alliance, a leader in the dairy industry raising awareness about the nutritional and wellness advantages of dairy milk, is teaming up with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Education

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.