The DDC Group™ is Transforming, Unifying All DDC Companies under a Single, Global BPM Brand

The DDC Group unifies all "DDC" operations and brands to drive exceptional business outcomes across industries and around the world.

EVERGREEN, Colo., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDC Group, a premier tech-led business process management (BPM) company, is pleased to announce the transformation in which all "DDC" business units operating globally will be unified as one brand: The DDC Group.

DDC companies transform into single global BPM brand, The DDC Group

Founded in 1989 as one of the world's first business process outsourcing companies, The DDC Group has held a variety of brands under its operation, each unique to the services provided and client industries served. Under newly appointed leadership, announced in May 2024, The DDC Group is eager to transform and broaden its essential business functions under one unified powerhouse.

Unifying under the single brand of The DDC Group include DDC Freight Process Outsourcing, Direct Data Capture Limited, DDC Outsourcing Solutions, DDC Multilingual Services, DDC OSS, and DDC Philippines.

"Harnessing our synergies in this manner will allow us to deliver exceptional outcomes to our clients with higher frequency, more tangible impact, and greater potential for their future business growth with DDC's specialized vertical teams built uniquely for each industry," said The DDC Group CEO, Nimesh Akhauri.

The DDC Group will build upon existing deep domain experience – with experts in concentrated business units designed around client needs - and advanced technology that leverages the power of data and AI. Delivering an elevated approach to supporting businesses through an increase in subject matter experts.

Industries:

- Automotive

- Banking & Financial Services

- Energy & Utilities

- Healthcare & Life Sciences

- Insurance

- Retail & Diversified

- Shipping & Logistics

- Travel

Areas of expertise:

- Back Office

- Customer Experience

- Data & Analytics

- Finance & Accounting

- Technology & Automation

"As we embark on this exciting journey, our steadfast commitment to our customers remains at the core of everything we do," said Akhauri. "Our approach ensures rigorous attention to the unique needs and dynamics of those we serve, reinforcing our dedication to driving exceptional business outcomes through our expertise, leveraging AI, data insights, and advanced technology."

By embracing a global perspective, The DDC Group aims to not only strengthen existing relationships but also to pioneer advancements across diverse markets, adapting proactively to the evolving landscapes and maintaining its position as a trusted partner in success. This move empowers The DDC Group's team of experts to exceed previous excellence levels through further focused investments in technology, geographic expansion, partnerships, capabilities, and more to produce even greater success for customers.

Akhauri is delivering on his initial promise to propel The DDC Group's growth trajectory with his proven track record in international P&L management, shaping cross-border mega transactions, strategic alliances, and creating digital-led enterprises. This transformation offers a unique structure to harness the power of data and AI, making them truly game-changing for client enterprises; building the right capabilities through tech-led and people-driven solutions.

"I am proud of the journey DDC has taken over these last 35 years," said Jan Trevalyan, The DDC Group Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder. "I look forward to the transformation ahead under the guidance of Nimesh and his executive team, as I am confident in their vision."

This unified global reach introduces opportunities for new prospective partnerships with shared values in service and excellence. As The DDC Group embraces this transition with enthusiasm, the business remains steadfast in its dedication to creating data-driven, goal-oriented solutions that deliver unmatched customer satisfaction.

About The DDC Group:

The DDC Group is a Business Process Management (BPM) company serving clients in the shipping and logistics, energy and utilities, banking and finance, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and insurance industries. Through a combination of advanced technologies that leverage machine-learning, data and insights, and specialized domain expertise, The DDC Group partners with clients to help optimize business operations and achieve outstanding business outcomes. To learn more, visit theddcgroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Sabrina Williams at [email protected].

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643482/The_DDC_Group.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643481/The_DDC_Group_Logo.jpg