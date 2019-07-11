The Dependable Alcatel GO FLIP V Keeps you Connected on Verizon Wireless' Nationwide 4G LTE Network

"Following the successful launch of the Alcatel AVALON V, we are excited to have Verizon as the featured wireless provider of the Alcatel GO FLIP V," said Eric Anderson, Sr. Vice President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "We know that there's a large market for those who prefer the simplicity of a feature phone over a smartphone, and require a device that focuses on the essentials and performs them well."

The Alcatel GO FLIP V delivers the features you want in a durable, compact design:

Easy and Intuitive : The 2.8-inch internal display provides an easy viewing space for reading emails, messages or phone numbers. It also comes with a 1.44-inch external preview display so you can see who's calling without opening the phone.

: The 2.8-inch internal display provides an easy viewing space for reading emails, messages or phone numbers. It also comes with a 1.44-inch external preview display so you can see who's calling without opening the phone. Simply Connected: Take advantage of 4G LTE speeds and enjoy excellent voice quality, browse the web, or share your connection via mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices. The Alcatel GO FLIP V also features Voice over LTE (VoLTE), HD Voice, and Voice over Wi-Fi for crystal clear call quality.

Take advantage of 4G LTE speeds and enjoy excellent voice quality, browse the web, or share your connection via mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices. The Alcatel GO FLIP V also features Voice over LTE (VoLTE), HD Voice, and Voice over Wi-Fi for crystal clear call quality. Accessibility for all : The Alcatel GO FLIP V comes with a host of accessibility features like Real-Time-Text (RTT), Text Telephone (TTY), and M4/T4 hearing aid compatibility that enable any user to easily stay connected. In addition, users will enjoy a loud external speaker for hands-free calling and conference calls.

: The Alcatel GO FLIP V comes with a host of accessibility features like Real-Time-Text (RTT), Text Telephone (TTY), and M4/T4 hearing aid compatibility that enable any user to easily stay connected. In addition, users will enjoy a loud external speaker for hands-free calling and conference calls. Reliable Performance : Powered by a quad-core processor, the Alcatel GO FLIP V keeps you connected. The processor provides a smooth experience when texting and talking, and up to 6.5 hours of continuous talk time on a single charge. It also comes with 8GB user storage and ability to add up to 32GB using an expandable microSD memory slot.

: Powered by a quad-core processor, the Alcatel GO FLIP V keeps you connected. The processor provides a smooth experience when texting and talking, and up to 6.5 hours of continuous talk time on a single charge. It also comes with 8GB user storage and ability to add up to 32GB using an expandable microSD memory slot. Compact design: The Alcatel GO FLIP V is built to last with a small, easy-to-hold form factor that is ideal for one-handed use, and the classic design keeps your buttons and screen protected while it's in your bag, purse or pocket. Simply close the flip to end a call and conserve battery life.

The Alcatel GO FLIP V is available beginning today at Verizon stores and online at www.vzw.com. For more information on all of Alcatel's latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit us.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

