The Designery continues its expansion in North Carolina with new Greensboro location

Local owner Steven Moore wants to make a positive impact on the housing market by offering an elevated experience in kitchen, bathroom and closet design

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate its continued expansion into the North Carolina market with a grand opening celebration on Sept. 12 at its new Greensboro showroom.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at 2513 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina.

The Designery Greensboro owner Steven Moore wants to make a positive impact on the North Carolina housing market by offering homeowners an elevated experience in kitchen, bathroom and closet design.

The Designery Greensboro owner Steven Moore spent most of his professional life in manufacturing operations management before deciding to be his own boss earlier this year.

"I'm most excited about the potential to positively impact the housing market in the Triad area," he said. "The housing need in this area is huge. Allowing homeowners to envision the changes they want to make to their kitchens, bathrooms and closet spaces will help them update their homes. Whether they need an upgrade to sell or to meet the demands of their growing family, it will be great to be a part of the solution."

Moore is a resident of the area, having grown up in High Point. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and his MBA from High Point University.

"I have a fantastic business relationship with many community leaders in the area," he said. "Having contacts in workforce development, the local chambers of commerce, and in education will help me start off on the right foot. It's exciting to be able to work with local contractors to bring an innovative remodeling solution to the Triad area."

Moore and his wife, Maria, have two grown children, Taylor, an aerospace engineer in Florida, and Danielle, an architect in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Designery Greensboro serves clients in Arcadia, Browns Summit, Cotton Grove, Greensboro, Hampstead, High Point, Jamestown, Kernersville, Lexington, Linwood, Midway, Oak Ridge, Pinecrest, Pleasant Garden, Reedy Creek, Summerfield, Thomasville, Union Cross and Wallburg.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery Greensboro, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/greensboro/.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands