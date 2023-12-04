The Designery expands into Pennsylvania with a new location in Quakertown

New concept brings design expertise, product selection and virtual reality technology to kitchen, bathroom and closet design with project management and expert installation

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will host a grand opening celebration Dec. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at 280 N. West End Blvd. B, Quakertown, PA.

Owner Rebecca Merola and store manager Ted Fisher have already been introducing their new Designery location at local home shows in the area prior to this grand opening event, including the Bucks & Montgomery County Fall Home Show and the Lehigh Valley Fall Home Show.

The Designery Quakertown owner Rebecca Merola, left, designer Liz Laurito, center, and store manager Ted Fisher show off the company's product selection and virtual reality technology at a recent area home show.

Thursday's grand opening festivities kick off with a ribbon cutting by the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce. There will be a local caricaturist on hand and the event is catered by Nourish, a local woman-owned restaurant. The Designery will also present some of its stunning designs on an Oculus setup. Prizes will also be available, including a Designery Swag Bag, a package for a family of four to the Philadelphia Zoo LumiNature, and a chance to get $1,000 off a dream kitchen.

The husband-and-wife team of Fisher and Merola say their Designery location offers personalized design guidance and installation services for remodeling, renovation or new construction.

"We both have enjoyed watching HGTV and taking on small projects in our own home and in our rental property, so when we heard about The Designery, it checked all our boxes of interest," Merola said. "The more we researched, the more we discovered there were unmet needs in this area. We hope to take away the stress of finding your own contractor and managing your installation while providing an exceptional finished product."

Merola built her career with an electronics design and manufacturing company, holding various roles in management, sales and operations during her 15-year tenure with the company. After a successful career, she and Fisher, a former math teacher and stay-at-home dad, decided it was time to become their own bosses.

The couple met while attending Lehigh University. They have been married since 2007 and have two sons, Oliver and Benjamin.

"We want to build something that is ours and something that our children can benefit from," Merola said. "We want them to learn about running a business with the potential of taking over this company someday."

Fisher said the area, located between the metropolitan areas of Allentown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City, has a lot of homes that were built more than 20 years ago. Families are looking to refresh and update their kitchens and bathrooms.

"Sometimes you buy a house and don't understand why the previous owners built something a certain way," he said. "We want to help those people renovate their homes so that it better suits their needs or to help them update older designs."

The in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. The Designery's showroom is the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

"We want to be a stable influence in the community," Merola said. "It's our goal to provide good jobs and build on the positive image of the area."

For more information about The Designery Quakertown, please visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/quakertown/

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner or contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands