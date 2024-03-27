The Designery expands its reach into North Carolina with new location in North Raleigh

Local owners Dana and Anne-Louise Merrill will kick off their showroom's grand opening on April 25

RALEIGH, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, April 25.

The Designery North Raleigh owners Dana and Anne-Louise Merrill say they look forward to providing Raleigh homeowners with the design tools they need to make their homes beautiful, comfortable and useful.

The Designery will open its latest showroom in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 25. Pictured are The Designery North Raleigh Project Manager True Merrill, left, and owners Anne-Louise and Dana Merrill.

"I always look for a trusted partner when I need service for my home or my car," Dana Merrill said. "I've been going to the same automobile repair shop for 16 years, and I call the same plumber I've used for years when I need a plumbing repair. We want to be that trusted partner that people in the Raleigh area use when they want to reimagine their space."

Anne-Louise Merrill said that building relationships is as important to her as providing reliable service.

"In addition to being the go-to design experts for kitchen, bathroom and closet remodeling, we also want to get to know our clients so we can serve them better," she said. "We want to build a family business that is trusted and known in our community."

The Merrills location will truly be a family affair with the addition of their son, True Merrill, as the location's project manager. The Merrills have been married for 30 years and have eight children and four grandchildren.

The couple is originally from New England but has called Raleigh home for the past 17 years.

Dana Merrill worked as the director of portfolio management, vendor manager and software development director for MetLife for nine years. He also worked as a project manager for Fidelity Investments and Veritude. He holds a bachelor's degree in music, voice and theater from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, and attended a full-stack web development boot camp at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Anne-Louise Merrill home-schooled the couple's children and has a degree in piano pedagogy from Plymouth State University.

The Merrills began offering their redesigning services to the Raleigh community late last summer but welcome the opening of their permanent showroom at 3030 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, North Carolina.

The couple were the recipients of the Downtown Raleigh Home Show's new exhibitor Best in Show award in January, and they won HomeFront Brands' CARES Award at the company's franchisee convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in November.

The Designery North Raleigh serves residents in Cary, Morrisville, New Light, Raleigh, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon. It is the third location in North Carolina, with additional showrooms in South Charlotte, Lake Norman and Concord, North Carolina.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery North Raleigh please visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/north-raleigh/.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

