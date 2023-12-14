The Designery North Raleigh owners win CARES Award at franchising convention

HomeFront Brands presented Dana and Anne-Louise Merrill with the prestigious award for their dedication to the North Carolina communities they serve

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery North Raleigh's owners Dana and Anne-Louise Merrill were presented with the prestigious CARES Award at HomeFront Brands' inaugural franchisee convention earlier this month for the couple's commitment to the franchisor's values.

The Designery North Raleigh owners Dana and Anne-Louise Merrill, right and middle, pose with their CARES Award with The Designery President Casey Ridley, left, at HomeFront Brand's recent franchisee convention.
The CARES Award, named for the company's core values of community, accountability, respect, excellence and service, is given to a HomeFront Brand's franchisee that has captured the admiration of the company's other franchisees. The award winner is determined by a vote of the franchisee community at the company's Homecoming Convention held at its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Dana and Anne-Louise have not only won the approval of their fellow franchisees, they also personify the very essence of our value system," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "Since HomeFront Brands' inception in 2022, we have seen an explosive expansion, and franchisees like the Merrills have been the driving force behind our remarkable success. They are a shining example of dedication and hard work."

HomeFront Brands presented a CARES Award to a franchise owner from four of its most prolific brands, including The Designery, Top Rail Fence, Window Hero and Temporary Wall Systems.

"It's such an honor to be chosen as The Designery's CARES Award recipient by a vote of our peers," Dana Merrill said. "We couldn't be more thrilled to receive this award. Our aim has always been to create  beautiful living spaces that transform houses into homes for North Raleigh residents. The recognition of this achievement by our fellow franchise owners is truly humbling."

The Merrills have been providing service to the area for several months but will host a grand opening of their new showroom in 2024.

"It's been a remarkable journey," Anne-Louise Merrill said. "We're thrilled to be a member of the HomeFront Brands family and can't wait to reach more potential clients with the opening of our new Designery showroom in March."

The Merrills own and operate their Designery location themselves, and the couple's son, True Merrill, works as the company's project manager and designer. Dana Merrill spent his professional life as a project and portfolio manager for such Fortune 500 companies as Fidelity Investments and MetLife before investing in his own business.

To learn more about The Designery North Raleigh, please visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/north-raleigh/.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner or contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands

