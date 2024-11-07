The Diabetes Prevention Alliance Will Combat Diabetes in Southern States

The American Diabetes Association-Led Alliance Expands the National Diabetes Prevention Program to Reduce the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced the establishment of the Diabetes Prevention Alliance (DPA), a network of stakeholder partners focused on supporting the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) and addressing social determinants of health-related health needs.

Diabetes Prevention Program Prescription Card

In 2023, the CDC awarded the ADA a five-year cooperative agreement to expand the National DPP in six states identified as part of the "Diabetes Belt"—Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas. This expansion represents a critical effort to combat the increasing rates of diabetes in these regions. The National DPP applies a proven curriculum that has been shown to reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes significantly.

"Expanding the National DPP to these high-risk areas allows us to enhance our efforts in transforming the health of communities that are disproportionately affected by diabetes," said Nuha El Sayed, MD, MMSc, the ADA's senior vice president of health care improvement. "The ADA's Diabetes Prevention Alliance will play a critical role in achieving these goals by working together to address social determinants of health and eliminating barriers to care. We are extremely grateful for their enthusiasm and dedication to the project."

The ADA's DPA is partnering with more than 40 multi-sectoral organizations to date, including health care systems, community-based organizations, National DPP delivery organizations, and payers. To date, ADA marketing efforts for the DPA have reached over 6.7 million people.

Combining contributions from the University of Alabama Birmingham, Baylor Medical Center Houston, Fruit Street, and other dedicated organizations that are part of a network of partners, the DPA is an innovative approach to connect organizations dedicated to altering the trajectory of the diabetes epidemic and securing healthier futures for millions of Americans.

The CDC's investment in the ADA and three other national entities aims to improve the adoption and effectiveness of the National DPP, especially in under-resourced populations. This effort focuses on communities with historically higher risks and burdens of type 2 diabetes, including Black and Hispanic/Latino populations, as well as Americans aged 65 and older.

Nationwide, 136 million people are living with diabetes or prediabetes, with prediabetes being the most common diagnosis. For individuals with prediabetes, participation in the program can decrease their risk of developing diabetes by up to 58% and by 71% for those aged 60 and older.

See the list of DPA partners and join, and learn more about the ADA's support for the implementation of the National DPP.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

SOURCE American Diabetes Association