The Digital WOW Explains How AI Is Affecting Digital Marketing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, announces new findings on how AI is affecting digital marketing. This release is the third part of the firm's series of publishing findings on the impact of AI on businesses. The firm reports close monitoring through its R&D department. During 2025, several beta programs were rolled out. More advanced programs are scheduled for client beta use in 2026. With 1000+ clients across the United States and multiple industries, The Digital WOW views staying ahead of AI developments as a core responsibility.

Current findings by the firm show major changes in content creation. Clients can now use available AI tools to create faster and in many cases better written, multimedia, and graphic content than before. This takes pressure off in-house marketing directors and their teams. The same tools let outsourced partners work at a higher level and produce faster.

Another major area of impact involves the big marketing platforms themselves. Google Performance Max and Meta Advantage Plus both talk about being AI-capable or AI-enhanced now. These platforms rely on integrated AI systems. The AI must be fed the right content meaning conversational trend content vs legacy keyword based input. It must also be trained, taught, and tweaked when results do not align with objectives in a much more time intensive manner than previously. This means significantly more effort is needed upfront. The results, however, are outperforming legacy marketing programs in most measured instances thus far. The Digital WOW reports strong outcomes using this approach and views this area as one of the best-use cases for AI in marketing.

Adoption speed varies across platforms. Some portals are far ahead. Others continue to lag. This uneven pace is why AI in marketing remains in its infancy, but is clearly the way forward.

Paul Ramkissoon, The Digital WOW's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), had this to say - "We view ourselves as a partner to our clients, not a vendor. It is our job to stay ahead of what is happening with technology and the latest and greatest iteration of that is AI. Simply put, we eagerly accept the challenge of ensuring our clients stay ahead of their competitors. That means constantly reviewing results, updating programs, and advising clients on what initiatives they need to invest in proactively as these platforms continue to ever-evolve."

