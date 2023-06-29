The Direct Selling Association (DSA) Honors Plexus Worldwide® for Excellence in Marketing and Sales for Plexus Reset™

Plexus Recognized as Industry Leader in Creativity and Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct selling health and wellness company, was honored at the Direct Selling Association's 2023 DSA ENGAGE: Fresh Perspectives in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Reset campaign won Marketing and Sales Campaign award, citing its excellence, creativity, and innovation in effective outreach to key audiences.

The DSA serves as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services.

"Direct selling companies uplift the spirit of entrepreneurship through their work. We are honored to witness the remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication of our member companies," said Joseph N. Mariano, President and CEO of the DSA. "Together, we applaud our 2023 winners and recognize them for all they have done this past year."

Plexus Reset is a 3-day, nutritionally supported fast that works on a cellular level and helps reset the body's metabolism. A comprehensive and holistic system, Plexus Reset has been studied in a clinical trial to demonstrate efficacy. It introduced functional foods, including Plexus Smart Snack, Plexus Collagen Bone Broth, and Plexus Collagen Soup, as well as Plexus Restore, a supplement designed to restore balance to the body's systems; support gut health, digestive function, liver function, and healthy stress response; and support the body's natural defenses against environmental toxins.*

"Plexus Reset was an exciting launch that demonstrated the convergence of consumer demand and emerging science on the benefits of supported fasting," says Michael D'Arminio, Chief Marketing Officer of Plexus Worldwide. "We took a multifaceted approach that included clear, fresh packaging, evocative imagery, and relatable messaging to show our Brand Ambassadors and VIP customers how Reset contributes to overall wellness."

The Reset campaign resulted in one of the most successful launches for Plexus, exceeding initial forecasts and cementing Reset as a mainstay in the company's line of products focused on gut health. Reset has also been integrated into Plexus' Nourish One® initiative, a partnership with Feeding America® and Mary's Meals that provides meals** to individuals, families, and children experiencing food insecurity. In 2022, 550,000** meals that were tied to Reset sales have been donated as part of Nourish One.

"DSA Award winners' programs demonstrate excellence, creativity, and innovation in responding to the needs of the public, our consumers, our sales force, our members, and our communities.," says Kim Drabik, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs. "We are incredibly honored to receive this top industry recognition for Plexus Reset, which is part of the company's focus on gut health and expertise in the gut microbiome."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to 3 meals to Feeding America®, helping provide at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is an industry-leading direct sales company that ignites Hope, Health, and Happiness for those who want more out of life. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States and the top 30 global companies, according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities helps individuals meet their health, wellness, and financial goals. For more information about Plexus, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About the Direct Selling Association:

For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside a fixed retail establishment. In 2021, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $42.7 billion in retail sales, and 7.3 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 44.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.

