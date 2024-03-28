The Doctors Company Announces $14.7 Million Dividend

NAPA, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, announced today that it has approved a 2024 premium dividend of approximately $14.7 million, bringing the total of declared dividends to date to $470 million.

"We are pleased to reward members once again with earned dividends," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Dividends are an important part of our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

Dividends of up to 10 percent were approved by The Doctors Company Board of Governors for eligible members in the following states: Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Members of the American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery and American Society of Plastic Surgeons® may also receive a dividend, depending on their eligibility.

Eligible members will receive this year's dividend on their annual premium for policy renewals between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

Unlike commercial insurance companies, which look for ways to reward shareholders, The Doctors Company is dedicated to rewarding its members. In addition to dividends, the company provides the Tribute® Plan, an unrivaled career benefit that has awarded more than $150 million to retiring doctors.

"As a member-owned company, we are committed to sharing the results of our financial success with the healthcare professionals we insure," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of The Doctors Company. "Our multiyear dividend program recognizes the outstanding outcomes achieved by our members."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

