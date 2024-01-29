The Doctors Company Promotes Deepika Srivastava to Chief Operating Officer

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, part of TDC Group, announced today the promotion of Deepika Srivastava to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ms. Srivastava will oversee claims, underwriting, sales, patient safety and risk management, and the shared services of Technology, Cybersecurity, Innovation, and Enterprise Project Office for all TDC Group business units.

"I am pleased to congratulate Deepika on her enhanced role at The Doctors Company. She embodies our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Deepika has extensive experience in medical professional liability and a proven track record of enhancing operational efficiency. She possesses all the attributes we value in a leader, including a mission-driven mindset, innovative thinking, and a commitment to people development, as well as patience and humility."

Since joining The Doctors Company in 2011 as a Project Manager, Business Applications, Ms. Srivastava has held many roles, including Executive Vice President, Vice President Operations, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Information Security Officer. Ms. Srivastava serves on the advisory board of the California Insurance Guarantee Association (CIGA) and the Actuarial Science Program at Michigan State University. She holds an MBA from the University of Lucknow, India, and has completed the Innovation and Entrepreneurship program at Stanford University, as well as the Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

"I am excited to leverage my experience across the organization to spearhead strategy, drive operational excellence, and ensure effective execution," Ms. Srivastava says. "As we build a national platform for service and advocacy for all healthcare professionals and organizations, we remain committed to enhancing our mission-driven culture and being a strong proactive partner for those delivering care."

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTubeLinkedIn, and Facebook.

