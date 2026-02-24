The Dorm and the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) Partner on Continuing Education Event Centering Eating Disorders and Trauma

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, The Dorm—a leader in young adult mental health treatment—will co-host a continuing education event with NEDA that spotlights an often-overlooked intersection: co-occurring eating disorders and complex PTSD.

Current research shows that nearly 50 percent of individuals with eating disorders struggle with severe PTSD. Despite this overlap, clinical challenges and research gaps persist, leaving professionals without the adequate guidance needed to support this profile of clients. The Dorm and NEDA share the goal of deepening clinical education that shines a light on the full picture: recognizing that mental health and diagnoses rarely exist in isolation.

"As a program that has always approached treatment through an integrative, human-centered lens, this workshop reflects everything we stand for," says John McGeehan, LCSW, Founder and CEO at The Dorm. "It advances professional education while confronting the complex reality that trauma, identity, and disordered eating are deeply intertwined in clients' lives."

Jessica Scheer, CEO of NEDA, echoes this sentiment, "For too long, the eating disorder field has operated in silos. That approach doesn't serve clinicians or clients, nor does it reflect the full lived experience of the individuals seeking care. In honor of our awareness theme this year 'Every BODY Belongs', we're grateful to host an educational event like this with The Dorm to bring an important message to a broader clinical audience."

For clinical professionals or dietitians registering for the workshop, they will have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Kimberly Dennis, MD, CEDS, long-time Clinical Advisory Council Member of NEDA. Together, the presentation will support professionals in learning to:

Identify the diagnostic criteria for PTSD, complex PTSD and the dissociative subtype of PTSD.

Analyze the impact of comorbid trauma and stress-related disorders on eating disorder outcomes.

Implement trauma-informed treatment principles when working with populations who have trauma, ED and other complex comorbidities.

Clinical professionals and dietitians are encouraged to register online for the opportunity to earn 1 CE credit.

About The Dorm

The Dorm is a mission-driven mental health treatment organization that has been empowering young adults to build lives of sustained independence since 2009. With locations in New York City and Washington, D.C., they offer individualized, flexible, and community-centered intensive outpatient care for a clinically diverse population (ages 18–30). Today, 87% of their alumni are either gainfully employed or enrolled full-time in school, living their dreams and thriving.

About NEDA

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) seeks to fundamentally change the way eating disorders are understood and treated so those affected can achieve lasting recovery and well-being. NEDA envisions a world where eating disorders are universally recognized, fully understood, and met with compassion and effective care.

