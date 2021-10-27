The Dove Self-Esteem Project and Shondaland Audio Partner to Launch a New Podcast Exploring Beauty, Body-Confidence and Identity

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dove Self-Esteem Project teams up with long-time partner Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland Audio to launch a NEW podcast "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner." In the 12-episode series, guests and listeners will be invited on a journey to challenge the origins of their own negative self-talk and limiting beliefs to reclaim and rewrite the stories they have been told about their bodies, their beauty and their identities. "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner" will air weekly on Shondaland Audio via the iHeart Podcast Network.

"What makes me most proud of my partnership with Dove is that it is rooted in changing the narrative around traditional beauty standards to create a more inclusive, accepting and self-confident world," said Dove Partner Shonda Rhimes. "I couldn't be more excited to continue this work through the launch of the Dominant Stories podcast as we aim to reclaim and rewrite the stories (true or false) that women and non-binary individuals have told themselves about their bodies, their beauty and their identities."

Hosted and produced by cultural expert, Jess Weiner, listeners will be invited to cozy up for a series of intimate, witty and humorous conversations with celebrities, experts and influential voices like Singer/Songwriter Sara Bareilles, Body Image Researcher Nadia Craddock, Psychotherapist and New York Times Best-Selling Author Lori Gottlieb, Actress Debby Ryan, New York Times Best-Selling Author and Speaker Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Stylist and Fashion Consultant Stacy London, Actress, Comedian and Producer Rachel Bloom as well as Poet, Entrepreneur & Multiple Sclerosis advocate Azure Antoinette, and more.

"Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner" provides a safe, open and honest space for guests and listeners to unpack themes around unrealistic beauty standards, appearance-based anxiety, the impact of 'always on' social media culture in driving the pressure for perfection, building body-confidence and other relevant topics facing today's women, girls and non-binary individuals. Episodes in the series include:

Episode 1: Creativity & Dominant Stories Pt. 1

Episode 2: Changing Your Story, Changing Your Life

Episode 3: Fame, Impact and Social Media

Episode 4: When Your Body Feels Like The Enemy

Episode 5: Sharing the Legacy of Beauty Rituals

Episode 6: Breaking the Binary in Beauty

Episode 7: Rewriting Beauty On-Screen

Episode 8: Aging. Period

Episode 9: Holiday Episode – Body Image & Family

Episode 10: (PT 1) Can I Still Love My Body And…Still Want to Lose Weight?

Episode 11: (PT 2) Can I Still Love My Body And…Still Want to Get Plastic Surgery?

Episode 12: Creativity & Dominant Stories Pt. 2

"I created the concept of 'Dominant Stories' after spending nearly two decades as an educator focused on self-esteem and empowerment," said cultural expert Jess Weiner. "These 'Dominant Stories' tend to manifest as negative inner dialogue that says 'I'm not pretty enough, I'm too old to start something new, I'm not thin enough' – and it doesn't just come out of thin air. These self-limiting beliefs come from the influences of culture, media and the people around us. With this new podcast, our goal is to help people rewrite the stories they tell themselves. I want our listeners to know they are not alone. We are going to have open and honest dialogue with experts, authors, celebrities, and role models who can help our listeners critically think through where their own 'Dominant Stories' originated as well as provide some supportive steps of action they can take to live a life filled with more confidence."

Produced in collaboration with Shondaland Audio, "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner" was created in partnership with The Dove Self-Esteem Project, the largest provider of body-confidence education globally, established in 2004 to ensure the next generation has access to a positive relationship with beauty. To date, the Dove Self-Esteem Project has educated more than 69 million young people across 150 countries, with a goal of reaching 250 million by 2030.

"At Dove, we know there is a strong desire among our audience to challenge existing beauty norms, with 71% of women and 75% of girls calling for the media to do a better job portraying women of diverse physical appearance, age, race, shape and size1," says Kathryn Fernandez, Dove Global Brand Director. "That's why we are excited to embark on this journey with Shondaland audio to release an empowering and inspiring series where women and non-binary individuals can explore what society has told them about their own bodies and identities – and reclaim their beauty narrative through self-reflection, self-care and actionable steps to build self-esteem."

At the end of each episode, listeners will be provided with tangible, and empowering steps of action to build self-esteem and body confidence, including no-cost, academically validated resources via the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

For more information about the Dove Self-Esteem Project, visit Dove.com/selfesteem.

ABOUT THE DOVE SELF-ESTEEM PROJECT

Dove has a long-standing commitment to creating a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. The Dove Self-Esteem Project was established in 2004 to help the next generation develop a positive relationship with the way they look so they are not held back by appearance-related anxiety and can realize their full potential. Created in partnership with the Centre for Appearance Research at the University of West England – the world's largest research group focusing on the role of appearance and body image in people's lives – Dove Self-Esteem Project tools are academically validated and free to download. So far, The Dove Self-Esteem Project has reached more than 69 million young people across 150 countries, making it one of the largest providers of body confidence education globally. By 2030, we'll have helped 250 million through our no-cost academically validated tools.

ABOUT SHONDALAND AUDIO

In partnership with iHeartRadio, Shondaland Audio was created as an outlet to tell new stories and foster discussions that allow the audience to feel seen no matter who they are. Comprised of both scripted and unscripted podcasts, these series encourage our storytellers to bring their unique voice and perspective to a wide array of topics and conversations. Shondaland Audio podcasts include The Laverne Cox Show, Katie's Crib, Go Ask Ali, Criminalia and Bridgerton: The Official Podcast.

ABOUT JESS WEINER

Jess Weiner is a Cultural Expert and Creative who has spent 26 years researching and educating on cultural trends in order to help people feel seen, heard & understood. She is a bestselling author, podcast host and speaker who has connected with audiences from the White House to Wall Street, and studios to schools around the world. Jess is also the CEO of Talk to Jess, a consultancy that helps Fortune 500 companies become more inclusive and culturally fluent. She has been a self-esteem ambassador and strategic partner with Dove Self-Esteem Project for 17 years. She is an adjunct professor at USC and was recently named by Fast Company as one of the most creative people in Business in the areas of Diversity and Education.

