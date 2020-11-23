The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index 2020 and the Chartered Quality Institute Recognize Jacobs for Top Performance

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) recently earned a place on the prestigious The Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index 2020 (DJSI), which represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI). The company has also been recognized by the Chartered Quality Institute (CQI) International Quality Awards as its 2020 Quality Organisation of the Year for large companies.

"We are honored to be recognized by these respected institutions and believe it is the result of our focus on culture and raising the bar to deliver the extraordinary through our employees' commitment to create a more connected, sustainable world," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "More broadly, these accolades are a testament to the outstanding quality of professionals at Jacobs who work tirelessly to deliver high-value projects to our clients and ensure we have effective processes in place to operate efficiently."

The DJSI index, which recognizes public companies for outstanding performance across economic, environmental and social criteria, is used as a reference by shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered each year for index membership.

Global Head of ESG Research and Data at S&P Global, Manjit Jus, said: "We congratulate Jacobs for being included in the DJSI North America Index 2020. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

Spanning nine major categories, the CQI awards are designed to recognize and reward the contribution of quality professionals, teams and entire organizations across the globe. Criteria is focused on strong governance to define the organization's aims and translate them into action, robust systems of assurance to make sure things stay on track and a culture of continuous improvement. Jacobs was also included as a finalist in the following categories: Quality Professional of the Year (Karen Lindsey), Improvement System of the Year (Defence & Security Operating Unit), Quality Team of the Year (Jacobs Global and Line of Business Quality).

"The judges genuinely found it hard to find areas for improvement as Jacobs' global team seamlessly presented and fielded technical questions from our jury with ease, acknowledging the visible leadership of Jacobs' President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada as a key differentiator in winning the award," said CQI CEO Vincent Desmond.

About The Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) measure the performance of companies selected with environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Launched in 1999, the DJSI including the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) were among the very first set of global indices to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The DJSI combine S&P DJI's transparent rules-based index methodology with robust data from SAM's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. Each year, SAM evaluates more than 7,300 companies around the world, while the plan for 2020 is to evaluate more than 10,000.

About the Chartered Quality Institute

CQI is the only global professional body for experts in improving product, project and service quality. For more than 100 years, they have been championing organizational excellence by setting professional standards for quality management in the U.K. and globally. They are the only body that can award Chartered Quality Professional status. Their independence, global perspective and cross-sector outlook makes them trusted advisors to the U.K. and international Quality communities, industry and practitioners.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 26, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

