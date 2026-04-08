The Draft Pro® Launches Free $1,000,000 Perfect Draft® Challenge Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Draft Pro®, a newly launched mock draft competition app, has launched its flagship contest: the Perfect Draft® Challenge — a nationwide, free-to-play competition where fans predict all 32 first-round NFL Draft picks in exact order for a chance to win $1 million.

The contest is open nationwide and free to enter, with no purchase required.

Users earn 6 points for correctly placing a player in the exact draft slot and 1 point for matching the correct team — competing on live leaderboards against friends, private groups, and fans worldwide.

To win the $1,000,000 Perfect Draft®, a user must correctly predict all 32 first-round player selections in exact order — a feat widely considered one of the most difficult predictions in sports.

Even if no one achieves a Perfect Draft®, users still compete for the highest score — making every pick matter.

Unlike many contests with entry fees or paywalls, The Draft Pro® is completely free to play, giving every fan an equal opportunity to compete. Download free on iOS or Google Play Store.

The Draft Pro® also introduces "War Rooms," where users can create or join private groups to compete directly against friends, coworkers, or other fans.

During the draft, scores update live as picks are announced, allowing users to track performance in real time, with leaderboards ranking participants both within their War Rooms and globally.

"The first round of the NFL Draft is one of the most exciting nights in sports," said Kyle Markman, Co-Founder. "We've been competing over mock drafts for years, and we wanted to bring that experience to everyone. Like brackets and fantasy football, this makes the first round even more fun — and that's exactly what The Draft Pro® was built to do."

The Draft Pro® is now available on iOS and Google Play, with nationwide participation open ahead of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23. Entries are open now and will close prior to the start of the first round.

Fans can learn more and participate at www.thedraftpro.com.

The Draft Pro® is a free-to-play mock draft competition app where fans make first-round predictions for the NFL Draft and compete for the highest score. Its flagship contest, the Perfect Draft®, offers a $1,000,000 prize for correctly predicting all 32 first-round players in exact order. The Draft Pro® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the National Football League.

Kyle Markman

Co-Founder, The Draft Pro®

[email protected]

702-370-4559

www.thedraftpro.com

SOURCE Perfect Draft LLC