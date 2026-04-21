Thousands Competing for Free in The Draft Pro® App for Chance to Win $1,000,000 Ahead of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Apr. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the NFL Draft just days away, thousands of fans are already competing in The Draft Pro®, a free-to-play app where users create first-round mock drafts, compete against friends, and track scores live during the broadcast.

The concept is simple: predict the first 32 picks of the NFL Draft.

Users earn 6 points for the exact player in the exact draft slot and 1 point for the correct team. The ultimate prize: $1,000,000 for a Perfect Draft® — correctly predicting all 32 first-round player selections in exact order.

As draft excitement builds nationwide, The Draft Pro® is quickly turning the first round into an interactive, competitive experience rather than just a passive viewing event. Fans can create multiple mock drafts, test different strategies, and follow along live as each pick impacts their score in real time.

Users can also create private groups called "War Rooms," where friends, coworkers, and fans compete against each other while tracking their rankings on live leaderboards throughout the night.

"There's nothing like the unpredictability of draft night," said Kyle Markman, Co-Founder of The Draft Pro. "We built this to make the draft more exciting and turn it into something everyone cares about, like brackets or fantasy, where every pick matters."

Unlike traditional mock drafts, The Draft Pro® emphasizes live engagement, allowing users to react to trades, surprises, and unexpected picks as they happen — with every selection instantly impacting standings.

With the first round beginning Thursday, users must submit their picks before the first selection is announced. Participation is completely free, with no purchase necessary.

The company is also hosting a live draft night experience in Circa Resort & Casino, home to the world's largest sportsbook, where fans can compete in a private in-person War Room while watching the draft unfold.

The Draft Pro® is completely free to download and play.

Download on iOS or Google Play here: https://draftpro.onelink.me/sW9R

Fans can learn more and participate at www.thedraftpro.com.

About The Draft Pro®

The Draft Pro® is a free-to-play mock draft competition app where fans make first-round predictions for the NFL Draft and compete for the highest score. Its flagship contest, the Perfect Draft®, offers a $1,000,000 prize for correctly predicting all 32 first-round players in exact order. The Draft Pro is not affiliated with or endorsed by the National Football League.

Media Contact: Kyle Markman Co-Founder, The Draft Pro®, [email protected], 702-370-4559, http://www.thedraftpro.com

SOURCE Perfect Draft LLC