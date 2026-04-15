The Draft Pro® Launches Nationwide, Turning the Pro Football Draft Into a $1,000,000 Competition for Fans

LAS VEGAS, Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Draft Pro®, a new free-to-play mock draft competition app offering a $1,000,000 prize, is officially launching nationwide ahead of the 2026 pro football draft, giving fans a way to actively compete in one of sports' most anticipated events.

The app allows users to create first-round predictions for the pro football draft and compete for points based on accuracy. Its flagship contest, the Perfect Draft®, awards $1,000,000 to anyone who correctly predicts all 32 first-round selections in exact order. Thousands of mock drafts have already been created on The Draft Pro® ahead of draft night.

Inspired by the competitive energy of brackets and fantasy football, The Draft Pro® transforms the pro football draft from a passive viewing experience into a live, interactive competition where every pick matters.

As part of the launch, The Draft Pro® will host an exclusive pro football draft night event at Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Beginning at 5:00 PM on April 23, the event will feature a private, on-site "War Room" competition, where attendees must be present before the first pick to enter and will compete live, pick-for-pick, throughout the draft. Participants will have the chance to win exclusive Circa prizes, including hotel stays and a Stadium Swim® experience.

The idea for The Draft Pro® began as a way to bring people together.

"I created this game while I was active duty in the Coast Guard as a way to bring my friends and family together on draft night." said Teddy Foth, co-founder of The Draft Pro®. "We had so much fun competing with each other, and I'm excited that now people everywhere can have that same experience."

With the 2026 pro football draft set to begin at 5:00 PM on April 23, The Draft Pro® gives fans a reason to stay locked in from the first pick to the last — with leaderboards updating in real time and every selection impacting the standings.

Even if no one achieves a Perfect Draft®, users will continue competing for the highest scores, ensuring the competition remains intense throughout the entire first round.

The Draft Pro® is available now for download on iOS and Android.

Download Now: https://draftpro.onelink.me/sW9R

Download. Predict. Compete. Win.

About The Draft Pro® The Draft Pro® is a free-to-play mock draft competition app where fans create first-round predictions and compete for prizes. Its flagship contest, the Perfect Draft®, offers a $1,000,000 prize for correctly predicting all 32 first-round selections in exact order. The Draft Pro® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the National Football League.

Kyle Markman

[email protected]

702-370-4559

SOURCE Perfect Draft LLC