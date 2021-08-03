The Dyrt Community Raises the Bars on Campsite Cell Service Information

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 camping app in the Apple and Google Play App Stores, is building a nationwide network of cell service coverage information from the campground up. Thousands of The Dyrt users throughout the US have already opened up their phones and helped provide valuable cell service ratings for each major provider at 34,000 locations across the country.

A vast majority of campers want cell service data — from vanlifers who are working remotely on the road to families on a weekend getaway. Because campers report cell coverage information directly to The Dyrt app in real time, The Dyrt's data on campsite connection speeds is more accurate and more up to date than most provider maps.

"We are STOKED on that new cell phone coverage feature," said Mak of the full-time camping duo Bound For Nowhere , "which is huge for us because the map from our cell provider is out of date and unreliable." Campers will now know ahead of time whether they will be able to take phone calls from their RV and stream HD movies, or whether they'll be lucky just to receive a text message.

Cell service data is now visible on all campground listings on The Dyrt's top-ranked iOS, Android and web platforms.

Cell service map layers will soon be available with The Dyrt PRO. The Dyrt PRO currently provides map layers for National Parks, National Forests and Bureau of Land Management land, among other features.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 1.5 million user-generated campgrounds, reviews and tips, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Fisher

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt