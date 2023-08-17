The E-J Group Welcomes CS Construction of Arizona to the Organization

News provided by

E-J Electric Installation

17 Aug, 2023, 11:10 ET

NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of their 125th year Anniversary, The E-J Group continues to expand to meet their client's needs by staking claim in the Southwest with the addition of CS Construction, Inc. to the organization.

Continue Reading
The E-J Group Welcomes CS Construction of Arizona to the Organization
The E-J Group Welcomes CS Construction of Arizona to the Organization

CS Construction, located in Phoenix, Arizona has provided construction services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada since 1980 and is comprised of two divisions, concrete structures, and broadband, traffic signal/street lighting. The E-J Group looks forward to providing their clients with additional experience, expertise, and innovative solutions to this area of the country for the reliable, fast-track project delivery they are accustomed to.

"We are pleased to welcome CS Construction to the E-J Family," says Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO of the E-J Group. "CS Construction's culture of safety first, innovative solutions align with E-J's and makes for an ideal new member of the organization."

"All our divisions operate under the same philosophy, the best quality workmanship, utilizing the best equipment available and performing work in a safe and efficient manner. We share the same client focused approach of doing business," states Ross Genenbacher of CS Construction. "Our new chapter provides more opportunities for our employees and strengthens what we offer to our clients."  CS Construction will retain their name, logo and cultural identity, and its current leaders will maintain their roles as the senior leaders of the business group.

E-J has thrived and survived the test of time by emerging into nearly a $1 billion national electrical company with great financial strength, national clients, project diversity, and a company culture that is founded on Safety Comes First!  E-J currently has 15 offices in 5 states across the country and is ranked #45 on the ENR 2022 list of Top Specialty Contractors in the country.

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 124-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

About CS Construction:

Since 1980, CS Construction has provided construction services through Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada to a variety of clients. They have earned a reputation as a high-quality construction service provider. CS Construction has been responsible for over $1 billion in construction and engineering projects. They are comprised of two divisions, concrete structures and broadband, traffic signal/street lighting. Please visit our website at www.cscompanies.com.

Contact: Katie Nilsen, VP Business Development & Strategy – E-J Group 917-807-9496

SOURCE E-J Electric Installation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.