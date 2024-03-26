The Eagle Academy Foundation's All-Male College Fair Returns to Impact More Young Men of Color

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF) is excited to announce the return of its All-Male College Fair (AMCF) on Wednesday, March 27, at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. The event targets young men of color from NYC Public Schools, giving them exclusive facetime and the opportunity to explore and connect with 80+ colleges and Universities. This event is a collaboration between EAF, New York City Public Schools Office of Student Pathways and the Borough of Manhattan Community College, highlighting a shared commitment to educational opportunities.

EAF's AMCF is known for its unique "Bracketology" theme inspired by March Madness. This approach simplifies the college exploration process and empowers young men to navigate and make informed decisions about their future educational paths. Since its inception in 2016, the AMCF has significantly grown in scale and impact, creating a platform for a deeper understanding of post-secondary options and enabling young men of color to visualize a future filled with possibilities.

"Following the Supreme Court's ruling on Affirmative Action, the importance of the AMCF has been escalated," said Donald M. Ruff Jr. "Our event is a crucial countermeasure for young men of color whose declining enrollment and underrepresentation are fiercely widefelt across the nation. AMCF is more than a Fair; it's a responsibility to uphold the dreams, promise and access to higher education for young men of color."

The AMCF is part of EAF's Eagles Soaring Beyond, an initiative that focuses on postsecondary success for young men of color and is supported by a network of dedicated funders and strategic partners.

About The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF)

The Eagle Academy Foundation challenges systemic barriers, thereby empowering young men of color to achieve their desired educational, career, and life outcomes. We accomplish this through direct strategic impact and advancing institutional change toward equity.

About New York City Public Schools (NYCPS)

Our Mission at the New York City Public Schools is to ensure that each student graduates on a pathway to a rewarding career and long-term economic security, equipped to be a positive force for change.

About Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC)

Borough of Manhattan Community College is a diverse teaching and learning community committed to advancing equity and the intellectual and personal growth of students. Working to strengthen a culture of care inside and outside the classroom, we share a passion for learning with students from around the world. We strive to increase degree completion, successful transfer, career achievement and service and leadership within our community, New York City, and beyond.

SOURCE Eagle Academy Foundation