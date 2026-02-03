The Edge Fitness Clubs Partners with Sorinex to Outfit EdgeLIFT Rooms with Elite Strength Equipment

Members Gain Access to Premium Strength Tools Built for Everyone from Beginners to Professional Athletes

ORANGE, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, a leading fitness club operator known for high-energy programming and performance-driven training experiences, today announced a partnership with Sorinex Exercise Equipment, a premier strength equipment manufacturer with deep roots in high-performance athletic training environments, including NFL training facilities, to outfit all EdgeLIFT rooms with best-in-class strength equipment.

The partnership builds on proven success: Sorinex strength equipment has been tested at The Edge Fitness Clubs' Pike Creek location for more than two years, delivering outstanding results across a wide range of member needs and training formats. Now, The Edge is expanding that experience across its clubs—bringing the performance, versatility, and premium design of Sorinex equipment into the highest-end training spaces in the Edge portfolio.

"We've seen firsthand what Sorinex delivers. After more than two years in our Pike Creek club, the results have been outstanding," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "Outfitting every EdgeLIFT room with Sorinex equipment is a major step forward in giving our members a premium training environment that works for everyone, from beginners to advanced athletes."

Designed for Every Level—From First Lift to High Performance

Sorinex equipment is engineered to meet the needs of members at every level, enabling entry-level athletes to train confidently while giving advanced and pro-level athletes access to high-performance tools aligned with collegiate training rooms and professional gyms. The result is a strength ecosystem that supports progressive training, long-term development, and serious performance outcomes.

In addition to the strength and durability demanded by elite athletic settings, The Edge has found Sorinex equipment to be highly versatile—supporting small group training classes, personal training sessions, and independent workouts with equal effectiveness. EdgeLIFT rooms are designed as the pinnacle of in-club training environments, pairing premium Sorinex equipment with top-tier lighting and a layout built for performance and flow.

"What excites us most about partnering with The Edge is their commitment to meeting members where they are and helping them grow," said Joshua Dobbie, Director at Sorinex Exercise Equipment. "EdgeLIFT rooms combine premium design, performance, and community—and we're proud to be the strength backbone behind that vision."

A Social-Media-Ready Training Environment

As training culture becomes increasingly content-driven, the newest EdgeLIFT room design will provide members with an ideal space to film workouts and create content, combining elite training functionality with a modern, social-media-ready atmosphere, without compromising performance, safety, or accessibility.

Installation and outfitting of Sorinex equipment across EdgeLIFT rooms will take place throughout 2026 and 2027, starting off with Shelby, Mich., Plymouth Meeting, Penn., and Danbury, Conn.

Founded in 1988, The Edge Fitness Clubs currently has 43 locations in 9 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

To learn more or visit a location nearest you, visit www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 350,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

