The Edge Fitness Clubs Reopens Shelby and Rochester Hills Locations Following Major Upgrades

Renovated clubs bring enhanced strength training, boutique-style programming, and a refreshed member experience

SHELBY, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs , a dynamic, high-energy gym dedicated to transforming lives, recently held grand reopening ceremonies for the Rochester Hills location at 1086 S. Rochester Rd. along with the grand reopening of its Shelby location at 14495 Hall Rd., following a series of major upgrades. Both clubs deliver a best-in-class fitness experience that combines professional-grade strength training with boutique-style programming, all under one roof.

The Shelby location is operated by General Manager Brittany Rubio. Before entering the fitness industry, Rubio built her career in finance. Driven by a lifelong passion for health and fitness, she sought an opportunity where her profession aligned with her interests. After leaving the corporate world, Rubio joined The Edge Fitness Clubs and has been with the brand for the past five years, previously working at the Fairfield location before stepping into her current role as General Manager of the Shelby club.

"The Shelby club has always had a strong sense of community," said Rubio. "This reopening builds on that foundation by creating a space that better supports how our members train, recover, and stay motivated."

General Manager ShaDorian Corona-Green leads the Rochester Hills location, bringing years of hands-on fitness experience to the role. She began her career as a personal trainer while in college and discovered The Edge Fitness Clubs after visiting the Farmington Hills location. Starting as a trainer in Sterling Heights, Corona-Green grew into a leadership role and has been guiding the Rochester Hills club for the past two years.

"The newly introduced Infrared Studio experience feels like a return to our roots," said Corona-Green. "As we reopen, it feels like welcoming back everything the Rochester Hills club has always stood for—warmth, support for our members and community, and a true sense of family."

The Shelby and Rochester Hills locations are among the first to showcase The Edge's new premium strength training equipment, part of a company-wide investment designed to elevate the member experience across all clubs. The upgrades include top-tier free weights, selectorized and plate-loaded equipment, and functional training tools for all levels of strength and performance.

"The Edge Fitness Clubs has always been about creating an empowering, community-driven environment where members can achieve real results," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The Shelby and Rochester Hills grand reopenings reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, giving members access to both pro-gym style training and boutique fitness experiences in one inspiring space."

The upgraded Shelby and Rochester Hills clubs introduce members to The Edge's hybrid fitness model, offering a diverse lineup of new and enhanced programming, including:

EdgeLIFT: Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training.

Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training. EdgeCORE: Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance.

Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance. Edge InfraRED Yoga: Mindful recovery classes that combine the restorative benefits of yoga with infrared heat therapy.

The Edge Fitness Clubs has earned a strong reputation as one of the leading High-Value, Low-Price (HVLP) fitness brands in the country, with 40+ locations across nine states and more than 250,000 members. From first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes, the Fairfield club offers something for everyone – whether it's high-intensity Edge Strong classes, functional training, or simply finding balance through group fitness and recovery options.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations/michigan-shelby-township or call 586-580-4950 for the Shelby club, or theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations/michigan-rochester-hills or call 248-218-1650 for the Rochester Hills location.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 250,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/ .

Media contact: Logan Ruby, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (630) 945-0474

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs