The Eighteen by Locale, a boutique Apartment Hotel, set to open in East Nashville

Powell , an award-winning design-build firm based in East Nashville, handled the architecture, construction, and interior design of The Eighteen by Locale. The firm drew inspiration from the uniqueness of the neighborhood and quirkiness of the footprint to create the property's modern feel with an organic twist. Intricately-veined quartz, hand-hewn tile, warm walnut and oak wood tones, concrete-look porcelain tile with accents of indigo blues, and black plumbing and hardware were layered together to achieve the look.

Locale's in-house interior design team brought the guest experience to life through its upscale furniture and decoration selections while tying into the building's organic color palette. The dual-toned accent walls, eye-catching patterns, and mix of soft and natural textures bridge the gap between a boutique hotel and residential-style living.

Locale will handle property management, marketing, and guest services. "We selected Locale to manage the property given their unique residential hospitality expertise and owner-centric approach to management," said an affiliate of the ownership group. The ownership group for The Eighteen consists of indie music entrepreneurs who have also developed other properties in the Nashville community. The owners recognize a need for additional short-term rental units for visiting artists and other members of the music industry.

Locale now manages five properties across Nashville. "The Eighteen by Locale is a perfect example of home meets hotel. With our tech-forward operating platform and strong brand and revenue management capabilities, we're looking forward to delivering a fantastic guest experience and superior returns to ownership," said Nitesh Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Locale. The brand also operates properties in Dallas, Austin, Menlo Park, and Houston, with upcoming projects set to open in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Madison later this year.

About Locale

Founded in 2016, Locale manages a portfolio of upscale, apartment-style accommodations that provide travelers the amenities of hotels with the space and comfort of home. Locale Apartments feature separate living and sleeping areas, full kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and hotel-style bath products. Locale offers real estate owners and developers the ability to easily convert all or a portion of their properties into apartment-style accommodations to achieve enhanced returns. For more information and to inquire about partnership opportunities, visit www.locale.com.

Locale Media Contact:

[email protected]

Powell Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Locale