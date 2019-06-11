The EnableComp Sales Team Brings a High Level of Complex Claims Expertise

To support all of the growth, EC also recruited a dynamic sales team with over 60 years of experience that brings a high level of complex claims expertise to the RCM industry.

"This team is the real deal," said David Jones, President and CEO of EnableComp. "They each have extensive healthcare sales and operations backgrounds. They will represent EC with a focus to solve industry challenges and build authentic relationships with clients to ensure we exceed their needs with passion and excellence."

Meet the Faces of the EnableComp Sales Team:

Matt Ellis: VP, Client Services (Midwest)

As a young professional in the healthcare industry, Matt has spent over 10 years working in various areas of healthcare. During his time at Quorum, he became a trusted advisor to hospital operators, assisting them with physician recruiting, strategic planning, managed care contract negotiation and vendor contract negotiations. In 2017, Matt joined EnableComp and discusses how hospitals can capitalize on their complex claims' reimbursement. He received his Healthcare Management degree from Southern Illinois University.

"One of the major reasons for joining EC was the operations team continued to exceed results promised during the contracting phase with our hospital partners. When I'm not in the office or on an airplane, I enjoy the golf course and continuing to work hard at a game which exemplifies integrity, commitment and charity, all characteristics in which EC embodies."

Mike Neilen: VP, Client Services (West)

Since resigning his commission as a Captain in the U.S. Army in 2012, Mike has been immersed in the healthcare industry. Starting with Johnson & Johnson as a medical device representative and later leading a team of healthcare financial analysts at Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, Mike joined EnableComp in 2018 with firsthand experience of the challenges healthcare organizations face. He received his BS in Business Administration from The Citadel. He enjoys Boston sports and taking his dog, Mister Dunkin, for hikes with his wife, Whitney.

"Our industry is crowded with vendors that knowingly overpromise and underdeliver. When the time came to explore my next career opportunity, I focused on finding a team culture that valued a consultative sales approach and products that consistently delivered results. We partner with healthcare organizations to learn about their challenges, assess our ability to support their priorities, and provide candid guidance on how to improve. We structure our contracts using mutually agreed upon KPIs that give our clients the ability to quantify the standards we expect to meet. In other words, we do what we say we will."

Rob Powers: VP, Client Services (South/Central)

Rob brings over 25 years of healthcare experience to EnableComp. Prior to joining in 2018, he served in a variety of business development roles at Availity for 13 years, most recently as an Enterprise Account Executive. Rob is an active HFMA member and holds a BS in Biochemistry from Rutgers University and a DC from the National University of Health Sciences.

"There were three factors that drove me to join EnableComp. The culture is one where both employees and clients are treated like family. Their reputation is considered as the gold-standard in complex claims collections. The third factor is their focus on innovation. EnableComp invests heavily in technology, processes and people to drive innovation and continually improve results for clients."

Ken Greene: VP, Client Services (Southeast)

Ken has spent his career working in various sectors of healthcare. He started as a biomedical engineer at New England Medical and expanded into sales management with several prominent healthcare suppliers. Most recently, Ken was part of Availity's IDN Health System Provider division, delivering solutions for improving Patient Access workflow and Revenue Collections. He joined EnableComp in 2018.

"I was looking for a company that was truly a leader in their respective business space and had a strong desire to grow beyond its core services or products. I knew EnableComp had to have a true entrepreneur's personality and inherent agility to be successful. I have found that with EnableComp."

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize their complex claims reimbursement by having the best people, processes, products and performance. Their industry leading technology and analytics identifies the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount ensuring clients collect the appropriate complex claims revenue.

Contact

Ally Conner

aconner@enablecomp.com

SOURCE EnableComp