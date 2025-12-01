The Epstein Law Firm Earns National Recognition: Top 20 Medical Malpractice Settlement in the United States for 2024

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. is proud to announce its inclusion among the Top 20 Medical Malpractice Settlements in the United States for 2024, following a $10,000,000.00 settlement secured on behalf of the plaintiff in Voyez v. Preferred Home Health Care.

The case involved catastrophic and permanent neurological injuries resulting from alleged negligent supervision, inadequate training, and substandard home-care practices. The settlement appears on the 2024 national list published by Top Verdict, recognizing the most significant medical malpractice outcomes in the country.

"This result reflects our firm's commitment to standing up for vulnerable patients and families when negligent care causes irreversible harm," said Michael J. Epstein, lead attorney on the case. "Home health-care companies must be held accountable when they fail the people they are entrusted to protect."

Case Background & Claims

The lawsuit included claims of:

Medical malpractice

Negligent supervision and negligent training

Negligence in employment

Professional malpractice

Inadequate care and home-care negligence

Vicarious liability

Permanent neurological and brain injury, including cerebral palsy

With lifelong consequences for the injured plaintiff, the $10 million settlement aims to provide the resources required for ongoing care while sending a powerful message about the importance of training, supervision, and safety in New Jersey's home-care industry.

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Based in Rochelle Park, NJ, The Epstein Law Firm represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle crashes, construction accidents, premises liability incidents, and other serious injury matters. The firm is recognized statewide for its litigation results and commitment to client advocacy.

