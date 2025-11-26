The Epstein Law Firm Urges Drivers to Stay Alert During Thanksgiving Return Travel

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Americans already on the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, The Epstein Law Firm is urging New Jersey drivers to stay vigilant during the high-risk travel period that continues through the weekend.

Michael J. Epstein , Managing Director of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., warned that the most dangerous traffic patterns occur not only on the way to Thanksgiving gatherings but also during the heavy return travel from Friday through Sunday. Congested highways, exhausted drivers, early nightfall, and the lingering effects of holiday drinking all contribute to a sharp rise in crashes.

"Drivers think the danger is over once they get to Thanksgiving dinner," Epstein said. "The reality is that the trip home often carries even more risk. People are tired, anxious to get back, and surrounded by thousands of other drivers feeling exactly the same way. That combination can be deadly if you're not fully alert."

Epstein emphasized several safety steps that matter most during the return trip, including slowing down, putting phones away, and being extra cautious when dealing with breakdowns or crash scenes. One of the most important reminders: if you're involved in any kind of incident, pull completely off the roadway whenever possible to avoid secondary collisions.

The firm's detailed guidance for Thanksgiving travel safety is available here:

https://www.theepsteinlawfirm.com/blog/the-hidden-dangers-of-thanksgiving-travel-what-new-jersey-drivers-need-to-know/

