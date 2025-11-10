The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. Recognized Among 2026 Best Law Firms® for Excellence Across Multiple Practice Areas

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A . has once again been recognized in the 16th edition of Best Law Firms® (2026) for its outstanding performance and commitment to excellence across a broad range of practice areas.

The firm earned top honors in the following categories:

Regional Tier 1 – New Jersey in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 2 – New Jersey in Commercial Litigation

The Best Law Firms® rankings, published by Best Lawyers®, celebrate firms that demonstrate professional excellence and consistently strong results. Each firm is evaluated based on client feedback, peer recognition, and independent research assessing depth of expertise and quality of service.

"We're honored to be recognized across so many categories in this year's Best Law Firms® rankings," said Michael J. Epstein , managing partner of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. "Our team works tirelessly to advocate for our clients—whether they're individuals seeking justice or businesses facing complex disputes—and this recognition reflects that dedication."

With decades of trial success, The Epstein Law Firm continues to set the standard for legal excellence in New Jersey, representing clients in cases involving catastrophic injury, medical negligence, product liability, professional malpractice, and commercial disputes.

The full list of 2026 Best Law Firms® rankings can be viewed at www.bestlawfirms.com .

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Founded by Barry Epstein over half a century ago, our firm values every client equally. With decades of experience as exceptional personal injury and civil trial lawyers, we are dedicated to mentoring the next generation while delivering personalized, honest communication. We stand by our clients at every step, committed to their pursuit of justice.

