The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. Announces New Article by Managing Partner Michael J. Epstein: The Legal Gray Zones of a Three-Nation World Cup: Who Is Liable When Something Goes Wrong?

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A. today announced the release of timely new content from managing partner and trial attorney Michael J. Epstein , titled " The Legal Gray Zones of a Three-Nation World Cup: Who Is Liable When Something Goes Wrong? " The piece examines the unprecedented legal challenges surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first tournament in history to span the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With FIFA set to unveil the official match schedule today, excitement is building across North America and around the world. But as Epstein's analysis makes clear, the unique multi-nation structure of the tournament also creates one of the most complex liability landscapes ever associated with an international sporting event.

"Most World Cups are governed by a single legal system," Epstein writes. "This one will be governed by three. That reality requires a level of cross-border legal coordination that does not currently exist."

The blog explores how foundational legal questions — including duty of care, stadium safety standards, transportation arrangements, data privacy regulations, ticketing disputes, and the terms of FIFA's host city agreements — become dramatically more complicated when the applicable law could differ depending on the location of an incident, the nationality of those involved, or the contractual relationships behind the scenes.

Epstein outlines the significant differences among U.S., Canadian, and Mexican tort frameworks, emergency response protocols, privacy laws, insurance requirements, and municipal responsibilities — all factors that could cause identical incidents to produce entirely different legal outcomes.

"The schedule is set. The countdown has begun," Epstein concludes. "The legal framework, however, has not caught up. That work must start now, because once the matches begin, the questions of liability will not wait for the final whistle."

Michael J. Epstein is available for interviews and commentary on all legal issues related to FIFA World Cup 26, including fan safety, cross-border liability, venue obligations, transportation, data privacy, ticketing, and host-city legal frameworks.

