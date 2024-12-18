The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., Representing Potential Plaintiffs in Nurse Misconduct Investigation at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An Ewing man working as a nurse at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center has been accused of inappropriately touching several patients, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard announced on Monday, December 11.

Michael J. Epstein, Esq., of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

The nurse, identified as Andre Angus, 39, was arrested following an extensive investigation into multiple reports from patients alleging they were subjected to unwanted sexual contact while under his care. Authorities confirmed that Angus was arrested without incident and has been charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Contact as of Wednesday, December 11.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and additional information may emerge as authorities proceed with their work.

