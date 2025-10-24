The Epstein Law Firm Recognized Among Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements in the U.S. for 2024

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., a trusted New Jersey trial firm with more than 60 years of experience, is proud to announce its recognition for achieving one of the Top 50 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States for 2024 , according to Top Verdict .

The firm secured a $10,000,000 settlement in the case of Voyez v. Preferred Home Health Care, a complex and hard-fought matter involving catastrophic injury claims related to negligent home health care services.

Attorney Michael J. Epstein , managing partner of The Epstein Law Firm, led the case, which alleged medical malpractice, negligent supervision and training, and vicarious liability against the home health care provider. The negligent conduct resulted in a severe brain injury and permanent neurological impairment, leaving the client with lifelong disabilities.

"This case was about more than compensation—it was about justice," said Epstein. "Families rely on home health care providers to protect their most vulnerable loved ones. When that trust is violated, the consequences can be devastating. We were honored to help this family secure the accountability and resources they deserve."

The recognition from Top Verdict underscores The Epstein Law Firm's track record of success in complex personal injury and medical malpractice litigation. With decades of experience advocating for seriously injured individuals, the firm has consistently been recognized among New Jersey's most accomplished trial firms.

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Founded by Barry Epstein over half a century ago, our firm values every client equally. With decades of experience as exceptional personal injury and civil trial lawyers, we are dedicated to mentoring the next generation while delivering personalized, honest communication. We stand by our clients at every step, committed to their pursuit of justice.

