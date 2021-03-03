The Era Of Voice Branding: Customer Connections In 2021 Are Strengthened Through the Spoken Word

Audio Brand And Content Strategies

COVID-19 has impacted consumer behavior and marketing communications strategies have followed suit. In a qualitative survey of more than 1,000 of Voices' clients, respondents claimed their overall goal for 2021 is new customer growth, followed by brand awareness, customer retention, and establishing trust.

David Ciccarelli, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Voices says: "Sonic branding can be the unique identifier when presented with countless options across the media landscape, with speech being the most powerful format to deliver information and create emotion."

Marketers who are already turning to voice branding are looking for vocal qualities that connect emotionally with their audience and to add personality to their message while being consistent with their brand's voice, the Voices' recent market study uncovered.

Sonic Branding Touchpoints

Voices' market study respondents shared that sonic branding has come to the forefront because of the shift to remote work. Businesses identified an increased demand for eLearning content and online training as employees work from home and customers also need to be supported remotely. This is followed by the rising popularity of podcasts, the growing digital audio advertising space, and the increased popularity in voice-powered applications and devices.

Currently, there are over 18.5 million episodes of podcasts available, and those numbers are climbing daily. Stats show that the abrupt shift to quarantine and social distancing measures in 2020 accelerated the rise of e-commerce by about five years . Statista predicts the worldwide revenue of Digital Advertising of USD 333.8 billion in 2019 is expected to grow to USD 491.1 billion up to 2025, with a leading share of video advertising.

A Voice-First Branding Approach

For brands, crafting a distinct and identifiable sonic identity is essential moving forward. The experts at Voices recommend to marketers to find out what their brand sounds like by conducting a sonic branding audit and then work to create a consistent and recognizable voice throughout all media.

By reflecting on the brand's 'why' and focusing on the emotional connection intended to create, brand owners will be able to find the voice they need to create an emotional relationship when implemented throughout every customer's touchpoint.

