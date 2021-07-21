The Ethereum 2.0 Testnet is Growing Fast: Here's Why It Matters

DETROIT, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing news and data to retail investors and cryptocurrency traders, publishes its latest data study: Data Suggests Ethereum Investors Are In For The Long Run, Despite Bearish Price Movements.

Data shows that more validator nodes are being created on Ethereum than ever before. Intuitively, this makes sense. It costs 32 Ether to create a validator node on the ETH2 testnet, which cost over $130,000 when ETH was trading above $4,000.

Ethereum staked on Ethereum 2.0 cannot be withdrawn until Ethereum's mainnet migrates to proof of stake in the upcoming ETH2 upgrade. However, there isn't a set date that Ethereum plans to upgrade, and it's likely that this won't happen until 2022.

About 5% of Ethereum's total supply is currently locked into the ETH2 testnet. At current prices, the aggregate value of this staked Ether is around $10 billion. As more Ether gets staked on ETH2, less supply will be available for sale on exchanges.

