THE EVERGLADES FOUNDATION TEAMS WITH GRIZZLY CREEK FILMS ON IMAX FILM SPECTACLE

Foundation and EMMY-Winning Production Company Announce Original Film for Giant Screen and IMAX Theaters to "Show America's Everglades Like Never Before Seen"

PALMETTO BAY, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation and Thomas Winston, the Founder and CEO of Grizzly Creek Films, announced today that the two organizations have begun production of a Giant Screen and IMAX motion picture that promises to "show America's Everglades like it's never been seen before."

"This will be the first film for Giant Screen and IMAX theaters to tell the definitive Everglades ecosystem story," Eikenberg said. "It fulfills our 33-year mission of educating people about the importance of Everglades restoration in ways no print or web content can. It will enable us to reach new and existing audiences, especially younger viewers who rely more on visual media to spark their interest."

"This film will invite a global audience to immerse themselves in the vast beauty and hidden drama of this iconic wilderness – a place most people will never visit, and few understand," noted Winston.

"We could not have found a production team better suited to this project or a story more captivating than what we're creating with Grizzly Creek," Eikenberg added. He noted that Grizzly Creek is a world-renowned U.S.-based production company that specializes in premium natural history and conservation film. They have created original series and documentary films for Disney+, National Geographic, PBS and IMAX. Notably, the team is deeply connected to Florida's stunning ecosystems, and this will be their third feature documentary set in the Sunshine State.

Grizzly Creek's film "Path of the Panther" was the 2023 News & Documentary EMMY Winner for 'Outstanding Nature Production.' The film, now streaming on National Geographic and Disney+, was instrumental in the passage of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, the first legislation of its kind and a global model for showcasing innovative conservation.

"The Giant Screen and IMAX format will envelop viewers in the majesty of the Everglades, from the heights of its towering tree hammocks to the depths of its estuaries," Winston said.

The film will incorporate the stunning photography of Mac Stone, a native Floridian whose work has focused on the swamps, estuaries and springs of America's Everglades. A senior fellow with the International League of Conservation Photographers, he is a National Geographic Explorer, author, speaker, and conservationist.

Producing the motion picture will be National EMMY award-winning producer, director, and writer Eric Bendick, whose films have told the stories of the world's last untamed landscapes, as well as the effort to save them from destruction and biodiversity loss. His work for National Geographic, Disney, PBS, Smithsonian and other networks has garnered awards at major film festivals around the world. He is a current grantee of the Redford Center.

About AMERICA'S EVERGLADES

Appropriately known as the "River of Grass," the Everglades is a slow-moving, shallow, 100-mile-long river of sawgrass that is home to more than 450,000 acres of mangrove forests, the oldest cypress trees on the planet and hundreds of different animal species, many of them threatened or endangered. It has been declared a World Heritage Site, an International Biosphere Reserve and a Wetland of International Importance.

About THE EVERGLADES FOUNDATION

Since 1993, The Everglades Foundation has been dedicated to the restoration and protection of America's Everglades through science, advocacy and education.

About GRIZZLY CREEK FILMS

Grizzly Creek specializes in filmmaking that marries compelling storytelling, dynamic characters, and unparalleled imagery. From their home base in Montana to the far corners of the globe, we deliver productions defined by authentic emotion, heart pounding action, and breathtaking natural wonders.

Contacts:

Eric Bendick, [email protected], (406) 224-4515

Begoñe Cazalis, [email protected], (305) 202-1672

SOURCE The Everglades Foundation