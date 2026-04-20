The Everglades Foundation Wins Edison Awards "Game Changer" Honor, Featured In High-Profile Conversation On Restoring America's Everglades

CEO Eric Eikenberg and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush shared the stage in Fort Myers to discuss how science, collaboration, and bipartisan leadership are accelerating the world's largest ecosystem restoration effort.

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Everglades Foundation has been recognized on a global stage of innovation as a 2026 Edison Awards "Game Changer" recipient for its work to restore and protect America's Everglades.

The honor was celebrated during the 39th Annual Edison Awards, held April 15–16, in Fort Myers at the Luminary Hotel and Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

The Edison Awards convened leaders from all over the world and included panels, networking, and a black-tie gala. The Edison Awards' "Game Changer" recognition honored The Everglades Foundation's real-world impact.

In addition to receiving the "Game Changer" award, The Everglades Foundation helped spotlight the restoration effort itself through an on-stage conversation – Engineering a Comeback: Restoring the Everglades. During the exchange, the Foundation's CEO Eric Eikenberg and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush explored how the restoration's success has been built through science, coalition, and bipartisan collaboration.

"It's an extraordinary honor to be recognized by the Edison Awards as a Game Changer at this pivotal moment for Everglades restoration," said Eikenberg. "This honor reflects what's possible when science leads, collaboration is real, and leaders stay focused on results. With historic momentum behind building the infrastructure to restore this vital ecosystem, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to finish what was started, and secure clean water, stronger communities, and a thriving Everglades for the future."

A global innovation platform recognizes a restoration "built to last."

The Edison Awards celebrate innovations and innovators whose work delivers real-world impact, drawing inspiration from Thomas Edison's legacy of ingenuity and problem-solving. The 2026 program convened leaders from all over the world, representing diverse sectors for two days of panels, networking, and a black-tie gala, where winners were announced.

The Everglades Foundation's recognition underscores how restoring the Everglades is not only an environmental imperative, but also a monumental infrastructure undertaking that protects Florida's water supply, strengthens resilience, and supports a vibrant economy around clean, abundant water.

Innovation that protects people, water, and the economy

The Everglades is a globally significant wetland system and a cornerstone of South Florida's water future. Restoration aims to improve the quality, timing, distribution, and quantity of water moving through the system, benefiting ecosystems, communities, and regional resilience.

The Everglades Foundation's "science-to-action" model, uniting research, policy, and partnerships, has helped translate that mission into results on the ground while building long-term public understanding through education.

"Engineering a Comeback": A conversation on how the plan emerged and how to finish it

During the "Meet the Innovators" forum, Eikenberg and Governor Bush discussed the foundational moment when Everglades restoration became law. In 2000, Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican Governor Jeb Bush came together to sign the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), a federal–state partnership to accomplish the largest ecosystem restoration effort in history.

The discussion also focused on the "how" – specifically, the coalition-building among scientists, water managers, business and community stakeholders, and government leaders. Together, the collective effort has steadily turned a complex plan into projects breaking ground and delivering benefits on the landscape.

Momentum on the ground: Infrastructure catching up to urgency

Today, Everglades restoration is experiencing accelerated momentum, especially around the large-scale infrastructure needed to store, treat, and send clean water south.

The centerpiece of that momentum is the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir project. The massive 17,000-acre project is planned to be completed five years ahead of schedule, thanks to a recent agreement between the State of Florida and the federal government. The EAA Reservoir is designed to store, clean, and send water south from Lake Okeechobee into the Everglades, where it is needed, while significantly reducing damaging discharges to coastal estuaries.

This progress, paired with continued state and federal investment, signals a key inflection point. The restoration effort is shifting from long planning horizons into a sustained era of construction, delivery, and measurable outcomes for America's Everglades.

About The Everglades Foundation The Everglades Foundation is the world's leading organization dedicated to the restoration and protection of America's Everglades. Founded in 1993 by two outdoor enthusiasts – Paul Tudor Jones II and the late George Barley – The Everglades Foundation works tirelessly to bring people together and provides a powerful bipartisan voice for Everglades restoration. The Foundation's team includes renowned Ph.D. scientists, experienced educators, policy experts, and professionals in communications. By coupling this breadth of expertise with a passion for restoration, The Everglades Foundation is leading the effort to restore and protect the flow of clean freshwater to the Everglades and Florida Bay through the world's largest ecosystem restoration effort. Learn more at www.evergladesfoundation.org

Contact:

Begoñe Cazalis, [email protected], (305) 202-1672

SOURCE The Everglades Foundation