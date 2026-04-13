The Evolution of a Global Tech Ecosystem: Chery's Vision for Collaborative Growth

WUHU, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, the traditional linear "OEM + Supplier" model is unable to keep pace with rapid technological iteration and market expansion. We must construct a networked ecosystem defined by shared technology, collaborative manufacturing, and mutual responsibility—where every participant becomes a co-creator of value.

The philosophy of "a win-win ecosystem" is a global consensus. Chery has built a network spanning R&D, manufacturing, smart technology, and social responsibility. On April 24, the 2026 Chery International Business Summit will convene partners worldwide to explore the future collaboration.

A Global Innovation Architecture: Harvesting World Wisdom

Chery's openness stems from a dedication to technological universality. We have established a "1+7+N" R&D layout, featuring eight research centers with over 30,000 R&D personnel, including 28 chief scientists, and spanning over 130 countries and regions. We will establish another 26 overseas R&D centers.

A Global Tech Ecosystem: Symbiosis through "Technology Spillover"

A hallmark of a true technology company is "technology spillover". Chery delivers the underlying logic of full-stack self-developed systems. Falcon Pilot Model and multi-modal interaction technologies are redefining the smart cockpit. The Rhino Battery offers safety for global NEV products. AiMOGA Robotics is expanding into smart service roles.

Green Manufacturing: The Bedrock of Global Quality

Five of Chery's bases are certified "Green Factories", and the group is honored as a "Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" by the MIIT. Chery also achieves a 5A rating in the Green Development Index by CATARC.

The KunPeng Sky Optimus achieves a thermal efficiency of over 48%. Our hydrogen engines and fuel cell systems provide the "Chery Solution" for global sustainable goals.

Global Citizenship: Responsibility Beyond Business

Chery has ranked on the Fortune China ESG Influence List for two years. It has donated $3.5 million to IUCN to support the "Cherish the Nature" initiative.

Forging Ahead: A New Era for the Global Ecosystem

True sustainable competitiveness is built on the R&D spirit and the thriving ecosystem. Chery is rewriting the global cooperation through "technology logic". The summit is an invitation to witness how technology makes co-thriving a reality.

The 2026 Chery IBS marks a new beginning. We invite over 3,000 partners to witness the fruits of Chery's ecosystem, and chart the course for a sustainable future. We will take this opportunity to advance sustainable development in an ever-evolving landscape.