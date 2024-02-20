Legendary Land Cruiser nameplate returns to the U.S. after a two-year hiatus

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it was originally introduced in the United States in 1958, the Land Cruiser kicked off a tradition of rugged durability that would ultimately cement it as one of the most respected off-road icons in the industry. Back after a brief pause, the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser has stayed true to its roots as an extremely capable off-roader, packed with premium features, and now at a more accessible price point. This all-star boasts a head-turning new look, impressive technology, the latest off-road features and the balanced blend of performance and efficiency. Look for it to hit dealer showrooms in Spring with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) of $55,950.*

The Evolution of a Legend: The All-New 2024 Land Cruiser

"The complete redesign of the all-new Land Cruiser amounts to an incredible evolution of the vehicle. We know this new iteration had big shoes to fill, and I am absolutely thrilled to report it has exceeded our high expectations," said Mike Tripp, vice president of Toyota Marketing. "This vehicle retains its legendary capability, and now it offers a significantly lower starting price, tons of creature comforts and even more maneuverability on the trails. We are excited for the world to experience the next edition of Land Cruiser."

MAX Performance

The 250 series Land Cruiser was completely reimagined and redesigned for 2024. All Land Cruisers will now exclusively feature a powerful turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain mated to a full-time four-wheel drive system. This premium hybrid powertrain produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

Toyota's i-FORCE MAX powertrains are expertly engineered, a testament to the company's long-standing history of performance-driven and fuel-efficient vehicles. The 2024 Land Cruiser features an electric motor in the bell housing between the 2.4-liter turbo-charged engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission. This design offers maximum performance and increased efficiency with the legendary reliability that has been synonymous with Land Cruiser since the beginning. Land Cruiser has received an EPA-estimated 23 MPG combined rating which is a higher combined MPG rating than any previous iteration.

On Lock

A staple of Land Cruiser's heritage is its go-anywhere capability. Engineers embraced this legacy when they included center and rear-locking differentials as standard for all grades. The electronic locking rear differential can help split the power 50/50 to the rear wheels for improved traction and reduced wheel spin on rough terrain. Another new addition to Land Cruiser is the available front stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism (SDM), which increases suspension flex with the push of a button. With the front stabilizer bar disconnected, articulation increases significantly helping the front tires to stay in contact with the ground. Multi-Terrain Select, which is now functional in both 4WD High and 4WD Low, offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrains, such as Mud, Dirt and Sand.

Land Cruiser adopts an updated CRAWL Control function that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control with five selectable speeds. Downhill Assist Control is another standard off-road feature that helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle. Additional traction aids include vehicle stability control (VSC) and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD). Land Cruiser's front overhang was decreased for greater approach, providing up to a 31-degree approach, a 25-degree breakover and 22-degree departure angles.

Oftentimes, when adventuring off the beaten path, drivers encounter challenging and technical trails. The available Multi-Terrain Monitor system can act like a spotter by leveraging cameras to display the environment around the vehicle on the touchscreen, exposing potential obstacles looming ahead.

From the Frame up

Land Cruiser is built on the TNGA-F global truck platform that is shared with Tundra, Sequoia and Tacoma. The core objective of this platform is to provide refined handling, premium comfort and improved capability. Engineers behind this next-generation frame were able to increase rigidity and improve ride comfort by using new innovations, such as laser blank welding technology that reduces mass in areas it's not needed while reinforcing areas that do. This high-strength boxed frame means that Land Cruiser is over built and ready to tackle even the harshest of environments. This enhanced frame, paired with the powerful i-FORCE MAX powertrain, allows Land Cruiser to tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Premium Feel, Even on the Trail

Land Cruiser is Toyota's original SUV and, as such, it must check all the boxes: legendary capability, with the latest advanced technology, high safety technology, and premium touches for the driver and passengers. The adoption of the modern TNGA-F platform not only adds strength, but it also improves the vehicle's ride comfort and on-road manners. Passengers aren't punished for the vehicle's capability either, as the available plush power heated and ventilated front seats and reclining rear seats make long road trips a breeze.

A new 8 or available 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and pairs well with the available premium 14-speaker JBL® audio system. Qi® wireless charging is available with enhanced power output. Dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and two for second-row passengers. There are two more USB-Cs available and a standard 2400-Watt AC inverter house type plug (120V) in the cargo area. An available 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with four different styles and customizable widgets is available.

Standard on all grades is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription on select models, an available Digital Key connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, tailgate access and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key. Additionally, a Smart Card key is available, which is a credit card-sized smart key that allows the driver to carry their key with them wherever they go for added convenience.

Simple Grade Strategy

Land Cruiser is ready to help drivers tackle the road ahead – whether to haul passengers, gear or both. It will be available in three grades: Land Cruiser 1958, Land Cruiser and the First Edition.

This simple grade strategy starts with the well-equipped 1958 grade that is a nod to the vehicle's roots. In 1958, Land Cruiser made its North American debut as a focused off-road vehicle. That legacy inspired Toyota engineers for this all-new generation. The 1958 grade harkens back to the Land Cruisers of old with a significantly lower starting MSRP of just $55,950.* It comes equipped with retro-inspired round LED headlamps, heated fabric seats and the iconic "TOYOTA" heritage grille. It also adds modern touches like standard Smart Key System with push button start, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), a 7-inch full-color multi-information display, automatic climate control, five USB-C ports, an 8-inch Audio Multimedia Touchscreen, six-speaker sound system, and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® compatibility. Fans of off-roading will also appreciate the standard locking center and rear differentials, rear coil springs, full-time four-wheel drive, two-speed transfer case, CRAWL Control, the powerful 2400W AC inverter and a standard brake controller.

The Land Cruiser grade builds on the 1958 grade with a focus on refinement and added convenience. It adds rectangular LED headlamps, power heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed front seats, a 12.3-inch full color multi-information display, power liftgate, a 12.3-inch Audio Multimedia Touchscreen, and a 10-speaker sound system. Additional trail features include Rigid® color selectable LED fog lights, Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), and a Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) system.

Also available on the Land Cruiser grade is the Premium Package, which upgrades the standard seats to leather-trimmed heated and ventilated power front seats with lumbar support and driver memory features. A 14-speaker JBL premium audio system, digital rearview mirror, Head-up Display (HUD), illuminated entry, power moonroof, center console cool box and two additional USB-C ports in the cargo area.

The First Edition grade builds on the Land Cruiser grade by adding standard premium features and exclusivity. It includes all the features in the Premium Package and the retro round LED headlamps, unique 18-inch wheels and the "First Edition" logo embossed on the door panels. The grade also comes equipped with off-road must-haves like a roof rack, rock rails and a front skid plate.

The 2024 Land Cruiser will be offered in seven exterior color choices: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Black, Meteor Shower, Trail Dust and Heritage Blue. The two-tone Trail Dust and Heritage Blue exterior colors feature a Grayscape roof.

An Ode to the Past

This all-new Land Cruiser is a nod to models of the past. Early generations featured a boxy look with a flat roof, short overhangs and "TOYOTA" grilles — all of which come through in the 250 series. Toyota's North American-based CALTY Design Research studio worked closely with the global development team to establish the design direction with no detail overlooked. The design team used four key terms to inspire them during development: authentic, reliable, timeless and professional. The all-new Land Cruiser is derived from a pure expression of form aligning with function.

That inspiration led to the unique design features that are offered on the 1958 grade and First Edition grades, namely the iconic round LED headlights and "TOYOTA" heritage grille, while Land Cruiser grades upgrade to slim, rectangular headlights reminiscent of the 60 series. A squared body profile resembles past Land Cruisers, and the A pillar is pushed back while the belt line was lowered, not only to complement the look, but for better outward visibility on the trails.

Designers made sure to fit modern features into the design as well, like all LED lighting and available 20" wheels, silhouette shaped roof rack and color selectable Rigid® fog lights.

"Land Cruiser is a global icon with a proven track record of conquering some of the harshest conditions, and it was the global design team's vision to bring that to life in this modern era," said Kevin Hunter, president, CALTY Design Research. "The result is a refreshed balance of modern heritage that draws from Land Cruisers of old and takes the vehicle back to its roots."

The Iconic Off-Roader

Legends never die and the Land Cruiser's return rounds out the incredibly capable and rugged line-up of tough body-on-frame vehicles that Toyota offers. These vehicles give customers more choice when it comes to finding a vehicle that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyles. They are designed to outlast almost anything the elements throw their way, and their incredible capability gives owners the tools they need to get out and discover all the hidden wonders the world has to offer.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

All 2024 Land Cruiser models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to Toyota Safety Sense. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system is designed to provide gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

Including the addition of Proactive Driving Assist, the Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist requires Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Beyond Zero Vision

As part of Toyota's diverse portfolio approach toward a carbon-neutral future, Land Cruiser is the latest hybrid offering in the lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 17 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With 13 hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle (BEV), and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2024 Land Cruiser also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

