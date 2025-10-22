The Evolution of Precision Medicine in Age-Related Neurological Diseases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how precision medicine strategies focusing on biomarkers, sub-classification and targeted therapeutics are advancing treatment of age-related neurological diseases. The featured speakers will share how patient-centric trial design and population-adjusted approaches ensure that research translates into real-world impact for older adults. Attendees will gain a scientific and operational perspective on how precision medicine can improve outcomes for patients living with age-related neurological conditions.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Older adults with neurological diseases are often underserved in clinical research due to disease complexity, biological variability and trial designs that fail to reflect their real-world needs. This webinar will explore how precision medicine can solve these challenges by sub-classifying complex conditions and aligning trial strategies with the biology and lived experience of aging populations.

The featured speakers will highlight how disease-specific biomarkers and recent advances in biomarker science are redefining patient populations in areas such as cognitive decline, movement disorders and neuro-ophthalmology. By focusing on sub-classification and related endpoints, clinical trials can be more precise in measuring outcomes and evaluating emerging therapies, including advanced modalities like cell and gene therapies.

A central theme of the webinar will be patient centricity. Older adults face distinct challenges in clinical trial participation, including mobility limitations, comorbidities and heightened sensitivity to treatment-related toxicity. These realities demand careful consideration of trial design, from simplifying protocols and reducing burden to adjusting dose levels and safety assessments through the lens of population science. By integrating patient needs with scientific rigor, precision medicine can close efficacy gaps and bring meaningful therapies to elderly populations who are often underrepresented in research.

Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Panos Papanastasopoulos, Associate Medical Director; Debra Schaumberg, ScD, OD, MPH, Vice President & Global Head, Strategic Development and Global Head of Strategic Scientific Solutions for Ophthalmology; Chair, Research Leadership Council; John Hamlet, Executive Director, Neuroscience and Pillar Head for Movement, Neuroinflammatory, and Pain Disorders; Sabine Krofczik-Wilhelm, PhD, Executive Director and Pillar Head of Neurodegenerative and Psychiatry; and Alberto Lledó, MD, PhD, Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head, Clinical Research Group, Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Evolution of Precision Medicine in Age-Related Neurological Diseases.

