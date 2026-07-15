The Expo Group Appoints Chris Cavanaugh as President, Corporate to Accelerate Experiential Marketing Platform Growth

New leadership signals The Expo Group's commitment to reinventing how corporate brands connect, compete, and win

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group, Architects Connecting CommunitiesSM, announces the appointment of Chris Cavanaugh as President, Corporate. Cavanaugh is charged with shaping corporate growth strategy, demonstrating The Expo Group's commitment to architecting events and leading the next evolution of experiential marketing through bold acquisitions, expanded capabilities, and relentless innovation.

New leadership signals The Expo Group's commitment to reinventing how corporate brands connect, compete, and win

The move comes as experiential marketing emerges as a business imperative. In an era of digital intelligence and increasing online noise, the brands that are poised to win are those that create authentic human connections at trade shows, corporate events, and in-person experiences.

"Chris is a rare combination of visionary and operator," said Randy Pekowski, CEO of The Expo Group. "With 30 years building brands and scaling businesses across experiential marketing, exhibitions, and marketing services, he knows how to create enterprise value. More importantly, he knows where this industry is going. Chris's expertise will position The Expo Group for its next phase of growth and expansion of our experiential marketing platform."

Cavanaugh brings a perspective shaped by leading some of the most respected organizations in the industry. As CEO of The Imagine Group, a leading provider of creative, print, and digital solutions, he transformed the business for its next phase of growth. As CMO of Freeman, one of the world's largest brand experience companies, he drove global brand strategy through significant expansion. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Jack Morton, one of the world's premier experiential agencies. He also founded Jumpstart Consulting, advising private equity firms and executive teams on growth strategy and acquisitions.

"Audiences expect more, and brands that show up with richer, more relevant experiences earn their trust," said Cavanaugh. "As digital technologies and data continue to transform how organizations engage audiences, the demand for authentic, in-person experiences continues to grow and deliver measurable business outcomes. The strongest experiential strategies combine data and insights with meaningful human connections, enhancing and personalizing the experience."

In his new role, Cavanaugh will oversee corporate development, brand marketing, acquisition integration, and the company's expansion strategy, growing The Expo Group's experiential marketing platform, while shaping the client strategies that turn events and experiences into measurable business results.

To explore how experiential marketing can drive lasting business impact, contact [email protected].

About The Expo Group

The Expo Group architects meaningful connections through the design and management of personalized, high-impact trade shows and events. By applying behavioral science and strategic insight, the company helps clients reimagine the event experience—delivering customized brand environments that drive engagement, valuable content, authentic connections, and measurable commerce. Headquartered in Dallas, The Expo Group operates additional offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lonnie Hackney

Director, Marketing

972.751.9137

[email protected]

SOURCE The Expo Group