THE EXTRAORDINARY STORY OF LIONELLO STOCK AND 140 YEARS OF STOCK SPIRITS

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds from father and a friend with a shared vision. Does it sound like the story of a modern-day start-up? Perhaps, but this story and company started in 1884 and, by the 1920s, had evolved to become one of the biggest companies of its kind in Europe. It endured despite two world wars, economic crises and geo-political turbulence that involved the seizure and nationalisation of assets. This is the 140-year story of Stock Spirits, a company whose more than 80 brands are sold in over 50 countries around the world.

140th anniversary of Stock Spirits Group

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/stock_spirits_group/9289751-en-gb-lionello-stock-140-years-of-stock-spirits

On arrival in Trieste, Lionello Stock saw a world of opportunities … capital, business and financial institutions. Fashion became accessible to the masses and people sought luxury goods, such as coffee, chocolate and liqueurs. Lionello was there in the right place at the right time.

The birth of an idea and a business

One day, in the port of Trieste, Lionello observed ships being loaded with barrels destined for the French Cognac region. France had been suffering a shortage caused by the destruction of vines by the phylloxera aphid so it had to import products such as Dalmatian wine. Lionello Stock concluded that there was no reason not to distil such products as cognac locally. Stock set up his own business joining forces with his friend Veronese Carlo Camise.

On 26 December 1884, production commenced at the Distilleria a vapore Camis & Stock. Its flagship product was Cognac Stock Medicinal, the indication 'Medicinal' highlighted the product's perceived health benefits. This indication gave consumers, including women, an excuse to enjoy the tipple without fear of criticism from the conservative elements of society.

Historic challenges on the road to development

During the early 1900s, Lionello Stock proved himself to be a visionary and outstanding businessman. His ideas and products were perfectly in tune with the rapid global socio-economic changes and soon were enjoying success far beyond Trieste. The company became one of the biggest of its kind in Europe. In 1935, the Cognac Stock Medicinal brand was joined by 1884 Cognac Fine Champagne, which was subsequently renamed Brandy Stock 8 in 1955 and continues to be sold today.

After the First World War, Lionello opened plants in Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Yugoslavia as well as in Egypt, Palestine, the USA and Brazil. The Second World War significantly disrupted its growth.

Lionello Stock died childless in 1948, leaving the company and his legacy to be continued by his family and future generations.

A new generation. A new start.

In 1949, the company changed its name to Stock S.p.A. and resumed the dynamic growth. It embraced the emerging mass-media formats of radio and television to develop modern marketing strategies and advertising campaigns. The company flourished, entering new markets and expanding its product portfolio.

Changes, new opportunities and dynamic development

Later the company underwent many changes. In May 1995, Stock Spirits was acquired by the German Eckes A.G. to became Eckes & Stock GmbH, in 2007 by the American investment fund Oaktree Capital Management. In 2008, Eckes & Stock GmbH merged with Polish producer Polmos Lublin to form the London-based Stock Spirits Group, which has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2013.

From November 2021, the company was acquired by equity fund CVC Capital Partners and subsequently delisted from the LSE. In 2023. Stock Spirits Group finalised four acquisitions: Polmos Bielsko-Biala in Poland, Borco (now Stock Spirits GmbH) in Germany, Dugas and the Scotch whisky brand Clan Campbell, both in France.

Strong local brands on major European markets

Stock Spirits Group celebrates the 140th anniversary in 2024. Today, it is one of the leading spirits producers in Central Europe, owning a comprehensive portfolio of strong local brands. The Group portfolio consists of more than 80 brands sold in over 50 countries worldwide. Group operates in nine European countries employing more than 1,800 people and has eight production facilities.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501864/Stock_Spirits_Group_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501862/Stock_Spirits_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stock Spirits Group