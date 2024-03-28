The Fabricator Podcast wins Gold in 2024 AVA Digital Awards

The Fabricator Podcast won two Gold awards in the Podcast Series and Podcast subcategories, the latter of which was for Episode 34 with guest Matt Tyler of Matt Tyler Designs. The episode was hosted by Dan Davis and Josh Welton, produced by Gareth Sleger and Brandon Geier, and recorded at FABTECH 2023 in Chicago.

"Everyone involved with The Fabricator Podcast is incredibly proud of both AVA Gold recognitions by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The podcast has been a truly collaborative effort across FMA. We've come a long way in a year and a half since launching The Fabricator Podcast, which we feel provides an informative and entertaining voice unique to the metal forming and fabricating industry," said Dan Davis, editor-in-chief of The Fabricator. "It's an exciting time to be working at FMA as we continue to develop and expand our digital content and marketing offerings."

The Fabricator Podcast launched in November 2022 and has released more than 50 episodes, hosted and produced by the editorial staff of FMA Communications and FMA's digital marketing department. The Fabricator Podcast shares conversations with people who work in the metal forming and fabricating sectors as well as thought leaders in the manufacturing industry. The podcast can be streamed on every major podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Episodes are released on Tuesdays.

FMA's digital marketing department also was recognized with two Honorable Mention Winner awards in the Short Form Web Video Production and Long Form Video Production for videos promoting Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs and FMA Annual Meeting. The videos were edited by Dana Wiker and produced by Brandon Geier.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in digital communication. It honors creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. This includes websites, videos, social media, audio, and other digital media. The AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which is comprised of industry professionals from various disciplines.

The Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA) supports the workforce lifecycle in the metal fabricating industry by bringing awareness of manufacturing careers to the next generation, helping metal fabricators to hone their skills, and engaging them through conferences and tradeshows. Founded in 1970, FMA is a co-founder and co-sponsor of FABTECH, the industry's leading tradeshow, and the publisher of The Fabricator, The Tube and Pipe Journal, The Welder, The Fabricator en Español, Canadian Metalworking, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding.

