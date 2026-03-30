The Faculty of Business Data Science of Kansai University and transcosmos sign a partnership agreement

Promote practical data science education through the university-business collaboration

Advance education and academic research through a DX talent development program

TOKYO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Faculty of Business Data Science, Kansai University (Location: Osaka, Japan; Dean: Takashi Washio) and transcosmos (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Directors & Co-presidents: Masaaki Muta, Takeshi Kamiya) today announced that on Monday, March 2, 2026, the two parties signed a partnership agreement to promote education and academic research in the Faculty of Business Data Science.

Left: Takashi Washio, Dean, Faculty of Business Data Science, Kansai University, Right: Takeshi Kamiya, Representative Director & Co-president, transcosmos

■Background and future prospects

The Faculty of Business Data Science, Kansai University aims to develop talent who can contribute to solving social problems through education and research that integrate business and data science. transcosmos, entrusted by the transcosmos foundation—a public interest incorporated foundation—runs the DX Talent Development Program, a program that develops talent in the field of digital transformation (DX), with the purpose of "contributing to the advancement and enhancement of a better society."

As digitally driven social transformation accelerates, it has become imperative to develop DX talent who have practical skills in using data. Against this backdrop, the two parties, who share a common philosophy, have partnered to integrate education with real-world business expertise. Through this partnership, Kansai University and transcosmos will accelerate the development of DX talent from both educational and research perspectives and create a new educational model grounded in university-business collaboration.

■Key collaboration areas under the partnership

(1) Matters related to education and research that utilize both parties' intellectual and human resources

(2) Matters related to the planning, arrangements, and promotion of joint businesses between the two parties

(3) Matters related to the promotion of university-business collaboration

(4) Other necessary matters to achieve objectives

■Specific initiatives

(1) Conduct Project-Based Learning (PBL) training in the Faculty of Business Data Science

(2) Implement the DX Talent Development Program

(3) Other initiatives that contribute to developing DX talent

■Comment from Takashi Washio, Dean, Faculty of Business Data Science, Kansai University

We will combine our educational approach that integrates data science and business—an approach that our faculty is aiming for—and transcosmos's expertise gained from designing optimal business processes by combining "people and technology." Through this collaboration, we will make decisions based on advanced data analysis and deep business knowledge, and develop talent who can transform industries, business management, and business processes.

■Comment from Takeshi Kamiya, Representative Director & Co-president, transcosmos

Setting "people & technology"—the foundation of our business—at the core, we have been running our business by leveraging the extensive on-site expertise that we have nurtured. It is our great honor to provide our practical knowledge for learning at Kansai University. By accelerating the development of DX talent who take on the responsibility of resolving real-world problems, we will contribute to creating new value that unlocks the future.

Company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

Media Contact

Akihara, Ijichi, Kobayashi, Public Relations Division, General Planning & Policy Bureau, Kansai University

Tel. +81-6-6368-1131 Fax. +81-6-6368-1266

Public Relations & Advertising Department, transcosmos inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE transcosmos inc.