transcosmos launches an internal program that spreads sustainable values within the community in Vietnam

Supporting children's education in Vietnam through a charity program "TCV E-Running Cup Season 3"

TOKYO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Vietnam, transcosmos runs an internal program to spread sustainable values within the community. This year, the company is holding TCV E-Running Cup Season 3, under the message "Run for Young Future." Continuing its journey, this season marks a meaningful transformation by focusing on educational support activities for underprivileged children in Vietnam.

TCV E-Running Cup Season 3 Employees participating in past tree-planting activities

From a Green Journey to a Symbol of Internal Unity

After two successful seasons, TCV E-Running Cup has become not only a highly anticipated annual internal sports event, but also a symbol of solidarity and social responsibility among transcosmos employees in Vietnam. Over the past two years, hundreds of transcosmos employees in Vietnam have contributed to positive environmental impacts through charity running activities for tree planting:

More than 30,000 kilometers completed by employees across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

3,000 trees planted nationwide through the conversion of running achievements into environmental contributions.

These achievements reflect not only the perseverance and dedication of employees but also serve as a strong foundation for transcosmos to further expand its corporate social responsibility initiatives toward more meaningful human-centered values.

TCV E-Running Cup 2026: Every Kilometer Becomes a Gift of Knowledge

Entering its 3rd season, transcosmos has chosen education as the core focus of its 2026 community journey in Vietnam. With the message "Run for Young Future," every kilometer completed during the event will be converted by the transcosmos Vietnam Labor Union into contributions to the "Book Fund for Underprivileged Children."

The fund will support textbooks, notebooks, and educational books that help nurture knowledge and personal development for children before the new academic year begins. Through this initiative, the company aims to create greater educational opportunities for children while spreading the spirit of sharing and compassion throughout the community.

Program Information

Program Name: TCV E-Running Cup 2026

Message: "Run for Young Future"

Format: Online running/walking program for all transcosmos employees in Vietnam

Registration & Details: TCV E-Running Cup 2026 (https://app.irace.vn/chay-vi-tuong-lai-em?utm_source=chatgpt.com)

Launching a Meaningful Journey with Strong Support from TCVers

On May 14, the online opening ceremony of TCV E-Running Cup 2026 was successfully held with enthusiastic participation from transcosmos employees in Vietnam. Immediately after the online registration portal opened, many employees quickly joined the race and began recording their first achievements through the program's application platform. Beyond promoting physical wellness, this year's running event also carries the meaningful mission of connecting the community through every individual step.

With unity and perseverance, transcosmos hopes to transform every running route into a bridge of knowledge, contributing to better learning opportunities for underprivileged children.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.